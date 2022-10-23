Tiktoker signed her title as “Selena Gomez”

A young woman identified as Karla Perales went viral on social networks after saying that she signed her university degree with the name of her “idol”, the singer Selena Gómez. But the problem is that now she can no longer modify her document.

The user @aykarly.com detailed this anecdote on the Tik Tok social network, since this story would affect her completely. Being Mexican, it is worth mentioning that in that country, when you turn 18, it is mandatory to process your official identification issued by the National Electoral Institute (INE).

The credential is used as an official identity document with which you can carry out official procedures; You must bring your personal data and a signature, for which she said: “Thinking about the time I did not prepare a signature for my INE and the only thing that occurred to me at the time was to sign with the signature of Selena Gómez and now it is in My title. oops.” The most striking thing is that the story did not stop there, since several users mentioned that they also did the same, so there are several people who share Selena Gómez’s design.

Regarding the problem of identifying the young woman, from the INE of Mexico they explained that if the signature that is registered in the INE was already used in important documents such as a university degree or in some banking procedure, you must go to the institutions in question to make the change, otherwise it could be invalidated.

Is this young woman Selena’s biggest fan? After having told that event, many fans also identified with her, because she was not the only one who had done it, which shows that many have also gone through the same conflict. with your documents.