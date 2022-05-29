TikTok’s Amber Heard Hate Machine

By The New York Times | Amanda Hess

I didn’t follow the libel lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard; rather, the judgment followed me.

A few weeks ago, images from the courtroom began to saturate my social media. Platforms that provided me with soothing “Sopranos”-themed cake decorating tutorials and psychological therapy memes now give me regular installments of the process, all with the same tone: Depp glorification and Heard mockery. Heard blows her nose during his testimony and a TikTok video appears in which he is accused of snorting cocaine on the stand. Depp adjusts a telephone cable near Camille Vasquez, his lawyer, and the gesture is played in slow motion and extolled as an act of chivalry. Heard’s lawyers present a series of aggressive text messages the couple exchanged, and a girl makes a TikTok video in which she absorbs Depp’s words with a gasping, orgiastic bow.

The actor sued his ex-wife on the grounds that she defamed him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which he called himself a “public figure representing domestic violence.” In response, the also actress countersued him and alleges that Depp defamed her when her lawyer accused her of perpetrating a “false abuse”. Many of the main incidents of the trial were already aired in court in 2020, when Depp sued the British tabloid The Sun for calling him a “wife beater”. He lost that case, as the judge ruled that Heard’s allegations of mistreatment were “substantially true.” But I didn’t know about any of that, since that trial wasn’t livestreamed or obsessively replayed on the internet.

In the 1990s, the OJ Simpson murder trial ushered in a new era of 24-hour tabloid news, in which celebrity worship and domestic violence merged into a relentless national spectacle. Judge Lance Ito later defended his decision to allow that trial to be televised. “If the cameras are taken out of the courtroom, then I think it hides the truth from people to a certain extent,” he explained, adding that a journalist reporting on the trial could unconsciously skew events by “the effect of filtering the prejudices of each person”.

Nearly thirty years later, the Depp v. Heard trial makes it clear that the presence of a camera in court is an invitation to deliberately, even playfully, adapt the process to the whim of the viewer. Platforms like TikTok and YouTube seem made to manipulate raw visual materials in the service of a cult of personality, a bullying campaign, or a brand opportunity.

A libel trial in which both sides are movie stars might be expected to spark an exchange of demeaning memes going both ways, but that’s not what’s happening here. Online commentary on the trial quickly went from a “what you say versus what I say” dramatic script to an online smear campaign against Heard. Being one of the most legendary heartthrob in Hollywood, Depp already enjoyed a large number of fans. But since the trial, his campaign has attracted support from men’s rights activists, right-wing media figures, #BoycottDisney activists eager to cash in on Depp’s status as the franchise’s fallen star. Disney, sexual abuse conspirators, armchair detectives who solve true crimes, anyone who distrusts “mainstream media” and a host of opportunists eager to profit from the wide coverage of the trial.

TikTok accounts and seemingly innocuous YouTube channels dedicated to legal commentary or body language analysis have turned fully to creating content in favor of Depp. A married couple of personal injury lawyers are now posting short videos in which they dance and give messages about the trial to make Depp fans laugh; A tiktoker who used to talk almost exclusively about anime is now racking up millions of views with fake text message videos of Heard appearing over a Disney logo. TikTok is a platform that rewards users who mindlessly jump on the up-trend bandwagon, so innocuous figures like Lance Bass and Duolingo’s owl have seen fit to contribute their own jibes about Heard on the platform. If you follow the trial on social media, it is unlikely that you will find any defense of Heard.

It should be noted that there is not just one camera in the Virginia courtroom. The camera system, operated by Court TV, films the proceedings from multiple angles, changing all the time to provide simultaneous shots: of the witness box and the judge or parties and the gallery, which is packed with fans of Depp who line up overnight to get seats.

The amount of material that is recorded every day allows viewers to scrutinize every inch of the room with a conspiratorial zeal, as empty gestures and meaningless comments become dubious clues in the case; Heard’s reactions turn into humiliating GIFs or Depp is made to look like a charmingly unflappable bad boy in court (He scribbles around the courtroom! He can’t remember the names of his own movies!). Evidence supporting Heard’s claims, like a video he recorded of the actor pouring himself a giant glass of wine and aggressively smashing glasses in his kitchen one morning, is stripped of its evidential value and turned into memes. Each day of the trial begins with Depp fans gathering online and joking about how Depp drinks “mega glasses” of wine for breakfast. Anyone who appears before the judge risks being made into a popular internet hero or branded a liar. Heard’s attorney, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, has been dubbed “Karen” (a name once used to refer specifically to racist white women and over time has become a misogynistic slur for all occasions), and she is said to be a covert follower of Depp. For her part, Vasquez appears as a potential romantic partner for Depp, hailed as an internet sensation for his “intimate” interactions with her client. It seems that all the women tangentially involved in the case have been imbued with an imagined lust for Depp. Shannon Curry, the psychological expert Depp’s team called to the stand, has been celebrated for “exchanging glances” with Depp as she testified; even Curry’s husband has been turned into a memorable fictional character known as “the shortbread man” ever since she mentioned he brought her those muffins to the office. Separately, Depp supporters harassed two of Heard’s expert witnesses on WebMD, a website for medical professionals, and filled their profiles with one-star ratings. Although they cannot influence the trial as such, viewers can shape public opinion in real time. Once a fan-devised fictional scenario gains enough momentum to reach escape velocity, it soars into the mainstream tabloids, where reports of Depp’s courtroom flirtations and epic one-liners abound. the witnesses. Before, gossip journalists had to make up celebrity stories, but now the narratives are pulled directly from social media and enshrined as Hollywood canon. Gossip websites reproduce the banal activity of celebrities on the internet as touching content favorable to the actor: Jennifer Aniston followed Johnny Depp on Instagram as a “subtle sign of support”, the magazine claimed, and, in response, Depp followed to Aniston in a “sweet gesture”.

But when Julia Fox supported Heard on Instagram, it didn’t take long for her to be featured in articles discussing her hypocrisy and “blatant stupidity.” When a celebrity doesn’t provide dubious material, they just make it up: A YouTuber recently edited and dubbed trial footage to make it look like Heard’s “Aquaman” co-star, Jason Momoa, had appeared on the stand to get the attention of a celebrity. Depp’s lawyer.

It’s tempting to ignore all this, to refuse to feed this machinery any more carefully. But like “Gamergate,” which took a dark controversy from the gaming community and turned it into an anti-feminist internet bullying campaign and a broader right-wing movement, this nihilistic circus is an event that can be radicalized. . When the trial ends this week, the elaborate mass campaign to smear a woman will continue, now with a connected support base and a proven bullying playbook. All it takes is a new lens.