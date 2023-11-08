TikTok’s @GuyWasRight made a custom sofa bag for Beyoncé

There’s Something Very Special About Guy – the artist and creator known as @GuyWasRight on Instagram and TikTok. He’s clearly reserved, but when he talks about his passion for creativity, he lights up. In July, Guy posted a TikTok video showing a handmade bag that resembled a sofa, which he called Loose Change in the Sofa Bag. Apart from the design of the bag, what sets this little piece of furniture apart is its functional ability to store money inside the small cushion and behind the backrest. Her genius-level ingenuity instantly caught the attention of fashion lovers around the world. “I thought it was funny. I just want to make people laugh. I’m just goofy,” Guy says in an exclusive interview with Her Campus.

As functional as the sofa bag is, it’s equally easy to construct thanks to the Atlanta designer. “it is very tiring. “It’s a lot of measuring,” says Guy. “You want a good quality, aesthetically pleasing product. It’s always first and foremost, so it takes an average of two and a half to three hours to make a bag really look the way it is.” Despite the time required to create a piece, Guy finds it difficult to mass produce his designs. No interest. “I’m comfortable making different things that are one-of-a-kind so that in the future, five years from now, (my customers) can say, ‘I bought this from Guy,'” he says. I like that the art can be really valuable, and that it’s a little more limited.”

the boy did it More It’s okay to make limited-edition, one-of-a-kind sofa bags for customers. After all, she was approached by stylist extraordinaire Marnie Senofonte to design a custom birthday piece for Beyoncé. In his true nature, Guy was cool about the whole experience. “I was very calm because I knew that in reaching out to her, she obviously trusted my choice,” he says. “I was excited.”

Marni’s team gave Guy two days to create the chrome sofa bag, which also paid homage to Beyoncé’s song “Plastic of the Sofa”. After a few phone conversations with Marnie to discuss potential fabrics and the look of the piece, the real magic began. “(Marnie) was very efficient and I really appreciated that,” says Guy. This guy found freedom to work and created a breathtaking bag made entirely of silver metallic fabric. Each cushion was carefully encased in a removable, plastic slipcover to protect it – Beyoncé could literally remove the plastic from the couch. So, did Queen Bey like the bag?! Simply put, Guy says, “As far as I know, everyone on his side loved it.”

So, who exactly is Guy, other than the artist who created bags for Beyoncé? She didn’t just drop motherhood and start making weird art. “I went to school for two years,” he says. He dreamed of becoming a doctor or psychiatrist, and nothing or no one could influence that decision. However, his passion to become an artist was sparked when he got an iPad. “I quit (dropping school) after a few years and just thought about making different things.” Although subjective, dropping out of school to pursue your true passion was probably worth it. I mean, I just made a custom bag for Beyoncé. Who else can put that on their resume?

The boy is willing to admit that he is no “savvy businessman”. He is an artist first and foremost on every level. He has also made it clear to his supporters that he has no interest in patenting his sofa bag, no matter how many people disagree with his decision. Brands like Balenciaga and SHEIN have come under fire over the years for alleged attempts to resell stolen designs. But Guy isn’t worried about all that – he’s focused on the bigger picture. “If all these brands copy it and they make it at worse quality, it’s more valuable to know that you actually have an original,” he says. ,I am Boy “You’ll know you’ve found a piece.”

Being authentic is Guy’s real strength. Her inspirations in fashion and music are examples of how she has pushed herself as an artist and a designer. His biggest inspiration? “Kanye. Sure. “My family gets mad at me for talking about Kanye,” he says. “Virgil (Abloh). ASAP (Rocky) is the neatest dresser I have ever seen in my life. ASAP is different. He keeps reinventing his style. “As far as music is concerned, (Lil) Wayne and Childish Gambino.”

Although making accessories is a good business right now, Guy is also preparing himself to become a successful music artist. “I’m mainly focusing on music,” he says. “I’d rather be known as a musical artist than anything else. But if you just know me from Sofa Bags, I appreciate you just being (here).

Although Guy isn’t ready to create more of his own custom sofa bags, he already has his eye on another piece of furniture. “I’m working in bed, just to keep working with the whole bag. Everyone knows (the saying) ‘Hide money under the mattress.'” I am receiving my custom order now.