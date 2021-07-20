News

Tilda Swinton and Emma Stone for Julio Torres’ directorial debut

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Very busy Tilda Swinton, after accompanying to the Cannes Film Festival The French Dispatch, The Souvenir Part II And Memory – and waiting to see you in The Eternal Daughter – here she is appearing as the next protagonist of the directorial debut of Julio Torres. The SNL scriptwriter’s film e Los Espookys does not yet have a title and is in the early stages of development, but of course we know that it will be a comedy and that it will be produced by Emma Stone And Dave McCary.

The Eternal Daughter, Tilda Swinton in the film produced by A24

Renowned comedy author, Torres worked with the Saturday Night Live from 2016 to 2019 for which he continues to write occasionally. He also starred in the special My Favorite Shapes, which aired on HBO in 2019. He is currently an interpreter and screenwriter of Los Espookys, a hilarious horror series starring Ana Fabrega and Fred Armisen that follows a group of friends who try to create horror movie situations in everyday life to trick people into thinking they’re real.

Loading...
Advertisements

Adrien Brody with Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray in the cast of the new film by Wes Anderson

In addition to the projects mentioned, Tilda Swinton is also planning the next film that Wes Anderson will shoot in Spain by the end of the year, the Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro and a new fantasy project by George Miller called Three Thousand Years of Longing.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

926
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
746
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
731
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
573
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
561
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
559
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
542
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
500
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
476
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
468
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top