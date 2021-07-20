Tilda Swinton and Emma Stone for Julio Torres’ directorial debut

Very busy Tilda Swinton, after accompanying to the Cannes Film Festival The French Dispatch, The Souvenir Part II And Memory – and waiting to see you in The Eternal Daughter – here she is appearing as the next protagonist of the directorial debut of Julio Torres. The SNL scriptwriter’s film e Los Espookys does not yet have a title and is in the early stages of development, but of course we know that it will be a comedy and that it will be produced by Emma Stone And Dave McCary.

Renowned comedy author, Torres worked with the Saturday Night Live from 2016 to 2019 for which he continues to write occasionally. He also starred in the special My Favorite Shapes, which aired on HBO in 2019. He is currently an interpreter and screenwriter of Los Espookys, a hilarious horror series starring Ana Fabrega and Fred Armisen that follows a group of friends who try to create horror movie situations in everyday life to trick people into thinking they’re real.

In addition to the projects mentioned, Tilda Swinton is also planning the next film that Wes Anderson will shoot in Spain by the end of the year, the Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro and a new fantasy project by George Miller called Three Thousand Years of Longing.