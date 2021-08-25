Tilda Swinton in the Emma Stone-produced film that marks Julio Torres’ directorial debut

The actress present at the Cannes Film Festival with three films she stars in, namely The French Dispatch, The Souvenir Part II and Memoria, will star in the directorial debut of the Salvadoran writer, comedian and actor famous for having signed Saturday Night Live and co- created, written and produced the HBO series Los Espookys

Tilda Swinton lately she is really busy, as evidenced by her diary filled with red carpet for the premieres of her completed films and the takes of titles that will come out.

After seeing her at the Cannes Film Festival, which she attended with three films in which she is the protagonist (ie The French Dispatch, The Souvenir Part II And Memory), the actress will soon be on the big screen in the cast of The Eternal Daughter, the forthcoming US-British crime drama (written, produced and directed by Joanna Hogg).

But that’s not all: Tilda Swinton’s booklet is packed with dances! The news has recently come out that the diva will be the protagonist of Julio Torres’ directorial debut.

The latter is a well-known name on the small screen: Salvadoran writer, comedian and actor famous for writing Saturday Night Live and co-created, written and produced the HBO series Los Espookys, Julio Torres has decided to take the big step, the one that leads from the small to the big screen.

The film that will mark its debut in the art week is for now without a title, being in the very early stages of development.

The only things that are already known about this film are the genre and who it will be produced by: we will see Tilda Swinton in a comedy to be produced by Emma Stone and Dave McCary.