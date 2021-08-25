Tilda Swinton in the Emma Stone-produced film that marks Julio Torres’ directorial debut

The actress present at the Cannes Film Festival with three films she stars in, namely The French Dispatch, The Souvenir Part II and Memoria, will star in the directorial debut of the Salvadoran writer, comedian and actor famous for having signed Saturday Night Live and co- created, written and produced the HBO series Los Espookys
Tilda Swinton lately she is really busy, as evidenced by her diary filled with red carpet for the premieres of her completed films and the takes of titles that will come out.
After seeing her at the Cannes Film Festival, which she attended with three films in which she is the protagonist (ie The French Dispatch, The Souvenir Part II And Memory), the actress will soon be on the big screen in the cast of The Eternal Daughter, the forthcoming US-British crime drama (written, produced and directed by Joanna Hogg).
But that’s not all: Tilda Swinton’s booklet is packed with dances! The news has recently come out that the diva will be the protagonist of Julio Torres’ directorial debut.
The latter is a well-known name on the small screen: Salvadoran writer, comedian and actor famous for writing Saturday Night Live and co-created, written and produced the HBO series Los Espookys, Julio Torres has decided to take the big step, the one that leads from the small to the big screen.
The film that will mark its debut in the art week is for now without a title, being in the very early stages of development.
The only things that are already known about this film are the genre and who it will be produced by: we will see Tilda Swinton in a comedy to be produced by Emma Stone and Dave McCary.
Who is Julio Torres
Julio Torres is one of the most renowned comedy writers on US television.
From 2016 to 2019 he worked as a screenwriter at Saturday Night Live, the famous show for which he still continues to write occasionally today. He also starred in the special My Favorite Shapes, released on HBO in 2019.
Julio Torres is currently working as a screenwriter and interpreter of Los Espookys, the horror-comedy TV series that mixes blood and tears of laughter.
The show, with Ana Fabrega and Fred Armisen, tells of a group of friends who try to recreate those situations typical of horror films in real life, trying to make people fall for them, believing that they are real.
A very busy Tilda Swinton
As for Tilda Swinton, the actress certainly needs no introduction.
In his agenda full of commitments, the pages of the coming months have already been amply filled …
The diva will be part of the cast of the next film by Wes Anderson, whose shooting is scheduled for the end of this year (the takes will be held in Spain).
He will also act in the Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro and in a new fantasy film project directed by George Miller, entitled Three Thousand Years of Longing.
Tilda Swinton has been busy on sets for the past few months The French Dispatch, The Souvenir Part II And Memory (which the actress presented at the Cannes Film Festival in the past few hours).
In addition to the detective story The Eternal Daughter coming out, this new entry directed by Julio Torres turns out to be the icing on the curriculum of a chapeau interpreter.
Recall that in 2007 she starred in the film Michael Clayton, for which she won an Oscar and a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress.
Among the many film titles that make up his cinematography, they stand out The Chronicles of Narnia – The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005), The curious case of Benjamin Button (2008), The Chronicles of Narnia – Prince Caspian (2008), I am the love (2009), The Chronicles of Narnia – The Voyage of the Sailing Ship (2010), Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), A Bigger Splash (2015), Doctor Strange (2016), Suspiria (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), among others.