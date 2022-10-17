Tilda Swinton, Julia Roberts, Olivia Wilde and more celebrate cinema at the Academy Museum Gala

Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Kaia Gerber and more attended the all-star event.

“I am very puzzled by this hedge”said Tilda Swinton, in the only way she can, on her way to the Second Annual Academy Museum Gala on Saturday in Los Angeles. She was referring to the artificial barrier created to keep reporters at bay on the red carpet, and it was funny.

It was Swinton’s night, along with producer Miky Lee, director Steve McQueen and actress Julia Roberts.

“I’ve had a little relationship with all of them in different ways”Swinton said. “I have worked with Miky Lee in Seoul. She’s a great studio head, very inspiring…and she once photographed me with Steve McQueen. That was my moment with him. And Julia Roberts once came to my house for dinner in Vancouver. That’s my context with her. I’m looking forward to seeing you all.”

Swinton dressed in a surreal Schiaparelli gown for the event, which featured several mega fashion moments, including Roberts in a custom black corset and culottes by Thom Browne; Olivia Wilde in a revealing pink gown embroidered with crystals and feather embellishments by Alexandre Vaultier; Jodie Turner-Smith in a bright green Gucci gown with cerulean blue feather trim, and Kaia Gerber in a sheer black draped turtleneck and Alaia skirt.

“I’m very fortunate. Daniel Roseberry is a friend of mine. We thought this would be an appropriate thing to wear for this kind of timeless Hollywood moment. I mean, this is real Hollywood.” Swinton said of her look and designer Schiaparelli.

Jessica Chastain arrived with Eddie Redmayne, and the two were like a comedy duo in the best possible way.

“I am excited to see all the people being honored”said the “The Good Nurse” actor. “Especially ‘The pretty woman’. The prettiest woman”, Chastain said.

“I met her once on stage. She gave me an award and I was ridiculous”Redmayne laughed.

Chastain arrived in an Oscar de la Renta gown and spectacular cape. “It’s a beautiful cape. And there was a time when you were walking down, the wind was blowing it. It was a knockout.” Redmayne said, in Prada.

“You know Eddie started out as a model… That’s why he’s so hot,” Chastain said, mocking Redmayne.

“Are you auditioning to take over the James Corden show?” he said.

“I am not used to doing press with someone, a man, who is so elegant and fashionable. And he’s making me a little insecure. All these photos we were taking together, I was like, ‘Wow, are you going to do your model poses?’”

“Always. Always a bit of a death stare.” Redmayne said.

The awards ceremony was held at the Dolby Family Terrace, with its spectacular views of the Hollywood skyline.

George Clooney presented his “Ticket to Paradise” co-star Julia Roberts with the Icon Award at the inaugural Academy Museum Gala.

“Here we are in this beautiful place that celebrates the best we do, more than 100 years of giant stars in the sky… Audrey Hepburn, Sidney Poitier, Gregory Peck…”, Clooney mused. “But when we look at ourselves over the years, we haven’t always represented ourselves in the best light, honestly, there have been too many court cases and slaps…and sometimes it feels like we’ve strayed too far from Sidney and Audrey.“.

“I’ve never been more proud than when an actor comes up to me and says, ‘What was Gregory Peck like?’ And Gregory Peck was exactly what you want him to be. Exactly. Julia Roberts is exactly what you want her to be. She’s talented, beautiful, smart, funny, kind, compassionate, she’s an amazing mom. She’s a fantastic wife, she tells me she is, and she’s a great fake wife, and most of all, she’s probably a great friend to everyone in this room. She is now and has always been an icon… Thank you for representing us at our best”said.

“To be iconic, I am more ironic than iconic”Roberts said in his speech. “Everyone dream your dreams and kiss each other”