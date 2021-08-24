Tilda Swinton starring in a comedy produced by Emma Stone

The actress returning from the Cannes Film Festival where her film was in competition, The French Dispatch, next to return in August on the set again with Wes Anderson, is ready to marry this new project of which the American comedian Torres will also be the screenwriter and actor. Another Hollywood star is also involved in the project: Emma Stone it will in fact be one of the producers.

Torres, certainly better known in the States than us, was the protagonist of the HBO stand-up show My Favorite Shapes and also the HBO comedy series Los Espookys, among other things next to come out with a second season. Torres was also the pen of the Saturday Night Live from 2016 to 2019, but still on some occasions he signs his pieces.

Tilda Swinton, although she is one of the most requested actresses on the market, as her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe also shows, is not new to participating in films that most would define risky. Film that then literally drags with its charismatic presence. It happened recently with The Souvenir by Joanna Hogg, but also with Memory by Apichatpong Weerasethakul and in some ways also with Jim Jarmusch in Only lovers survive And The dead don’t die. He will also soon be in the cast of Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro and in fantasy Three Thousand Years of Longing by George Miller.