Tilda Swinton will be the serial killer in David Fincher’s new film • Studio Magazine

Posted on
The new film by David Fincher, which will start shooting next year and which will arrive on Netflix (just as it already happened for Mank!), centers on a taciturn killer, who always acts by keeping calm, in cold blood, until a series of events forces him to change his actions. It will be titled The Killer, and the killer in question will be played by Tilda Swinton. If this were not enough to make us hope to see the new work as soon as possible, we add that, taken from a graphic novel by Alexis Nolent, The Killer will see a new collaboration between Fincher and screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, who previously worked with the director on the occasion of Seven.

So let’s imagine that Kevin Spacey in the role of the unforgettable, very bad yet very quiet John Doe will be cinematically inspired by the figure of Swinton, for a project that, as reported Dazed & Confused Fincher has been cultivating since 2007 when, after filming Zodiac, the director became passionate about the cartoonist’s graphic novel: at first, it seems that the part of the ruthless killer should go to Brad Pitt, and that the film should be distributed by Paramount only in theaters (remember that Netflix has signed a contract in exclusive with David Fincher, right before the start of production of Mank, with a duration of four years, for films and TV series).

Michael Fassbender will play the lead role, as Swinton recalled in the middle of an interview with The Playlistwhen asked about his involvement in The Killer he replied: “Well, yes, in fact I think it’s me. But that’s another story. I’ll act alongside Fassbender, but we’ll talk about it next year. ” Shooting on the film was supposed to start in Paris this fall, but has been postponed to early 2022. Meanwhile, Swinton has other commitments: he is also working with Wes Anderson on a production set in Spain, starring Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie , Scarlet Johansson, Adrien Brody and of course Bill Murray.

