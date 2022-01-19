Tim, 10% thud on the stock market. Estimates for the next few years are down

The Tim stock continues to fail on the stock market. And since the beginning of the week it has recorded a -10% approaching the critical threshold of 40 cents, well below the 50 expected as part of the expression of interest presented by the American fund Kkr to acquire the majority of the capital, an offer considered inadequate by Vivendi’s French (and not only) but which at the moment is more favorable than the market response.

In particular, the estimates for the next financial years put in black and white by Barclays and Exane Bnp Paribas weighed. Barclays has decreased the target price from 0.45 to 0.27 euros, arguing that the group is facing a deterioration in the competitive environment in Italy. Revenues, margins and earnings estimates for the next few years have been updated downwards. And in a report by Exane Bnp Paribas on Tlc companies in Europe, the target price of the Italian group was reduced to 0.31 euro.

The general manager Pietro Labriola – candidate to take over the reins as CEO – goes on with the development of the industrial plan that will be presented at the beginning of March. One was held yesterday 4-hour meeting with the directors in “a collaborative and constructive atmosphere” to illustrate the guidelines of the new plan in a document of about 150 pages.

But the market’s attention is all focused on the Kkr dossier. According to analysts from Websim “the market believes less and less in the takeover bid”. Equita focuses its judgment on the stew hypothesis according to which the company is divided into two by creating a NetCo in which to merge fixed network assets, Sparkle and Telsey “A very reasonable perimeter – the Equita analysts point out – since it includes all the assets of national strategic importance over which the government had requested some sort of maintenance of state control”. The retail activities, the cloud and Tim Brazil would instead be part of a ServiceCo, a services company that could also include Inwit and the mobile network. “This hypothesis – underlines Equita – offers a higher speculative appeal for Inwit because it could be an asset that ServiceCo could monetize to reduce debt. The presence in NetCo could have suggested instead an evaluation of the asset as a core “. Also with regard to the subsequent merger of NetCo and Open Fiber, the obstacles on the way – in particular on the Antitrust front – “are not considered insurmountable”. But rRegarding the offer of the American fund, “the greater uncertainty about the deal could derive from the political context which is very fluid due to the election of the President of the Republic and the hypotheses of a government reshuffle ”.

