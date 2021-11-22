Tim (+ 26%) flies to Piazza Affari after the Kkr fund offer. Vivendi also runs

The Tim case



An expression of interest for 100% of Tim at a price of 0.505 per ordinary or savings share. The proposal of the KKR fund, aimed at delisting the company, was examined yesterday by Tim’s board of directors, is not binding and is subject to the achievement of the minimum membership threshold of 51% of the share capital of both share categories. It is defined by the American fund, already a shareholder of the subsidiary of Tim Fibercop, “friendly” and aspires to obtain the approval of the directors of the Italian company and the support of the management. It is conditional on the performance of a confirmatory due diligence lasting four weeks, as well as on the approval of the relevant institutional subjects. The Government for its part, with a note from the Mef, took note of the fund’s proposal, defining the interest of investors in important Italian companies “positive news for the country” and adding that it will carefully evaluate, also with regard to the exercise of their own prerogatives (on strategic assets such as Tim’s network the government can exercise golden power, ed), the projects that affect the infrastructure “. From the front of Vivendi, Tim’s first partner, the concern is that behind In the background of the transaction with Kkr there is the current CEO of the group, Luigi Gubitosi. On this point, according to what is learned, the media company could also evaluate the legal avenues. Now, therefore, the eyes are on the next board of administration expected on November 26. A board convened, shortly before the news of Kkr’s interest, after the letters of mayors and directors worried about the company’s performance, to clarify again on the strategies and organization of the group. Initially, President Rossi had called the council for December 17, then brought it forward to November 26.

Tokyo Stock Exchange + 0.09%, rumors about Toyota-Panasonic alliance

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closes fractionally higher a session spent without direction with investors uncertain about the prospects in light of the resurgence of the Covid virus in Europe and the trend of the Fed’s monetary policy. The Nikkei index of 225 leading stocks has thus closed at 29,774.11 points up 0.09% on the eve of a stop for Tuesday’s Japanese holiday. Investors are concerned, in particular, by the statements of Fed officials calling for an acceleration in the reduction purchases of securities in the light of a recovery in inflation that appears less transitory than one would like. Among the blue chips, Toyota recorded a 1.2% decline to 2,105 yen despite the unconfirmed rumor of a possible alliance with Panasonic in the project for a plant for the construction of electric batteries in the United States announced by the latter last month. Toyota and Panasonic already collaborate on electric batteries in a joint venture in Japan.