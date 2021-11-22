Tim, + 27% on the stock market after the Kkr offer. But for Vivendi it is “insufficient” – Corriere.it
Tim flies to the opening at Piazza Affari. The market rewards the proposal of the American fund Kkr of a friendly takeover bid at € 0.505 per share: the stock of the Tlc gains 26.9% at € 0.4322 after having registered a theoretical gain of 31% at the start of the session, failing to make a price. The fund, based in New York, has a total of about 400 billion dollars and would be willing to spend 11 to take all Tim that Friday closed up 3.65% to 0.34 euros. But for Vivendi – Tim’s first shareholder with 23.8% – who at first made it known that he was ready to collaborate with the Italian government, Kkr’s offer does not reflect Tim’s real value, which is insufficient. The Kkr effect, however, also helps Vincent Bollor’s group which on the Paris Stock Exchange gained 2.99% at 11.38 euros. This is the highest in the past two months.
The next steps
The Tim-Kkr match will take shape in the coming weeks but a possibility is opening a table to discuss the general structure of the network in our country. A sort of nationalization under the umbrella of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, shareholder with 10% of Tim and 60% of Open Fiber, the other company that is building the fiber optic network in Italy, is not excluded.