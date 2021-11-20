Tim, alarm accounts (Dazn has to do with it): 11 board members against CEO Luigi Gubitosi. Trade unions: “If the plan is skipped, 40 thousand jobs are at risk”

The Board of Directors of Tim will come together again Friday 26 after 11 councilors signed a letter – anticipated by Republic and defined as “harsh tones, where there is talk of distrust and concern” – asking for “Discuss governance”, at this time in the hands of the CEO Luigi Gubitosi, and the “deterioration of the accounts”, which also weighs on the decision to support Dazn in the purchase of the TV rights of A league. In addition to the 11 directors, also the board of statutory auditors he would write “a separate letter” to the president Salvatore Rossi “Expressing worry for the performance of the accounts “. The letter to Rossi was signed by all the directors with the exception of Rossi himself, of Gubitosi, of the independent Paola Bonomi and the chairman of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Giovanni Gorno Tempini which, he still writes Republic, “Would not be in disagreement with the content “but” he would not have wanted to expose himself before the CDP plan expected for Thursday 25 “, the eve of Tim’s Board of Directors. For weeks, as anticipated by Daily fact, Gubitosi’s position hangs in the balance pressing from Vivendi, first shareholder with 24% of the capital. The French partner made no secret of being dissatisfied for the results of the group and the front of discontent seems to have widened.

According to what is learned, the meeting scheduled for 26 will take place in continuity with that of 11 November which had already been convened at the time on a request in particular from Vivendi representatives to take stock of the strategies by Tim. During the meeting of the Board of Directors on the 26th, once again a point should be made on the strategy in view of the preparation of the Strategic Plan 2022-2024. A fundamental industrial plan, according to the unions: “If it jumps, they are 40 thousand places at risk of work “, warns the general secretary of the Slc CGIL, Fabrizio Solari. “The forced choice for Tim’s future – says Solari – was within a choice of industrial policy that the past government had somehow endorsed, with letters of intent between Cdp, Tim and Open Fiber in August 2020 ″. And therefore, from then on, the company “had prepared itself for a solution that had been identified and which corresponded to two main parameters: that of responding to a program of the country, that is, providing us with a next generation network able to satisfy all the needs of the country, and the other aspect was to find accommodation also from an industrial point of view for Tim’s 40 thousand employees. What happens now? ”, Asks the secretary of Slc CGIL.

Political decisions – Solari argues – “risk killing a second time” Tim that “at the time of privatization it was among the very first telecommunication companies in the world, internationalized and debt-free “. After the privatization, he adds, “it has become a company very exposed, with a single foreign participation and with a debt very tall son of how the recapitalization was carried out “. A corporate governance problem, the trade unionist continues, is “unsustainable for the country”. Both in Germany that in France, where the “monopoly of the network is in the hands of Orange, the significant presence of the state was maintained while in Italy it was not “. In Italy, Solari says, “he allowed himself to Bolloré, with French capital, to arrive at the threshold of the takeover bid and today is Tim’s largest shareholder with approximately 24% of the capital “.

A “modern country, with the role played by telecommunications, cannot fail to have its own ability to affect this sector – concludes the number one of the Slc-Cgil – Finally, I note that of the top 4 operators in Italy – Tim, Wind, Vodafone and Iliad – no one is attributable to our country and this is an anomalous situation ”. Also Fistel Cisl she says she is particularly worried: “Just a week after Tim’s last Board of Directors in these hours, they are emerging confusing actions of the directors, under the direction of the shareholders who aim to overturn the corporate governance, rather than working on an industrial development plan “, explains Vito Vitale, the general secretary of the union, who also denounces how politics is responsible for the state in which the former monopolist finds himself.