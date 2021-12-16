Tim, alarm accounts: third profit warning, the Dazn flop also weighs

Very tense boardroom eve in Tim’s house. The company announced the third profit warning due to the downward performance of the fixed telephony segment and the below expectations regarding the agreement with Dazn. The results for 2021 have therefore been revised downwards: “the organic EBITDA AL of the Domestic Business Unit is estimated to decrease (” low teens decrease “) towards 2020, with a worsening compared to the previous forecast communicated in October (“High single-digit decrease”), imainly attributable to lower revenues from fixed telephony, partly related to the progress of the agreement with Dazn for the distribution of Serie A Tim“, The company communicates in a note in which it is pointed out that” any non-recurring provisions will be determined on the basis of the renegotiation of the agreement with Dazn in progress and will be evaluated in the 2021 budget“.

It acts as a counterbalance, but it is not enough to draw a breath of air, the growth of Brazil Business Unit (“Mid single-digit”, as previously communicated), the consolidated organic EBITDA AL of Group 2021 is expected to exceed 5.4 billion euros. But the trend in the Group’s organic revenues is confirmed to be decreasing (“low single-digit”, as previously communicated) and the adjusted consolidated net financial debt AL is expected to be around 17.6 billion euros after the payment of licenses for 435 million euros, of which 140 million euros following the award of 5G frequencies in Brazil.

“The 2022-2024 plan will be submitted for approval by the Board of Directors, together with the results of the 2021 financial statements and the guidance relating to the three-year period 2022/24, which will take into account the expected consolidation of Oi’s mobile telephony assets in Brazil and the corporate reorganization actions necessary to face a competitive context that remains challenging “, concludes the note.

“To verify how much the decrease in profitability in 2022-23 can be mitigated with a revision of the Dazn contract” they comment Equita analysts. “Considering the dynamics of an ongoing competitive market, it will be difficult to confirm the existing objectives for 2022, especially for the domestic business. Bold action on cost control will be needed to tackle such a challenging trend ”, underline the Mediobanca Securities analysts according to which the new estimates are in line with what is expected at the group level (5.4 billion euros of EBITDA) and slightly lower than expectations for Italy but which could also affect those for 2022.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED