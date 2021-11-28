TIM is the main telephone company in our country, a company listed on the stock exchange and present not only in Italy but also in Brazil and in the Republic of San Marino. Telecom Italia SpA was founded in 1994, today it represents the main Italian telecommunications company, which provides mobile and fixed telephony and IPTV television services.

It has been a very hectic week for the company, which a few days ago registered interest in a possible purchase by the US fund Kkr, even if the Italian government has placed a sort of veto that is not really binding on the change of hands. At the same time TIM, which has entered into an agreement with DAZN for the use of sports services, investing over 300 million euros but the English company has so far not provided adequate support.

In addition to these problems, there are also the usual technical difficulties that continue to appear among users.

TIM alert, here’s what’s happening to many users

In the meantime, the transition to the most recent mobile technologies lead to the inevitable dismissal of the 3G network: this type of connection is still widely used by users, especially those who use older sim cards.

TIM has announced the gradual disposal of all 3G sims that have a capacity of less than 128k, thus urging customers who use this type of card to make the change at one of the numerous TIM centers located around the peninsula.

Deadline and costs

The cost for changing the SIM, keeping both the number and the remaining credit, in addition to the voice and data rates, is 15 euros. In any case, the company “meets” customers and users who choose to replace will be guaranteed one month of phone calls for unlimited minutes. The “change” must be made by next April 2022.

No problem, at least for now, for those who use sim cards with a capacity equal to or greater than 128k.