Business

TIM and Iliad merger: the crazy hypothesis of the French press

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman11 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

From the columns of the authoritative French economic newspaper BFM Business, a hypothesis arises that at the moment may seem absurd, but which instead seems to have “historical” foundations: Iliad and TIM could merge within 5 years.

It all started with the offer of the KKR fund for TIM. Xavier Niel, President of Iliad, is also a member of the fund in question, and his dream would be precisely to grow by joining Iliad with a competitor, namely TIM. In practice, Iliad would be sold to TIM in exchange for a capital increase, all in spans within the next 5 years.

At the base of everything there would also be the rivalry between Niel and Vincent Bolloré, the owner of Vivendi: the two had already battled for control of TIM in 2015, and the passage through the KKR fund could give Niel the winning hand he was waiting for.

Political / economic fiction or real hypothesis? After all, there are precedents, but we are still talking about complex operations, which concern large companies, and with many years in between: anything could happen, but of course if until a few days ago they had proposed the hypothesis of a union of some type between the two operators, we would have laughed heartily; now, on the other hand, all things considered, and also considering how fragmented the market is in Italy, it is at least an idea not to be discarded a priori.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman11 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

what not everyone knows – Libero Quotidiano

6 days ago

Snam, the accounts for the first nine months of 2021 and the interim dividend

4 weeks ago

Beware of military service: what you risk with retirement

2 weeks ago

Covid vaccines, help from the founding of Bill and Melinda Gates to the Lazio company ReiThera forgotten by the Italian government

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button