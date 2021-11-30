TIM and Iliad merger: the crazy hypothesis of the French press

It all started with the offer of the KKR fund for TIM. Xavier Niel , President of Iliad, is also a member of the fund in question, and his dream would be precisely to grow by joining Iliad with a competitor, namely TIM. In practice, Iliad would be sold to TIM in exchange for a capital increase, all in spans within the next 5 years.

From the columns of the authoritative French economic newspaper BFM Business, a hypothesis arises that at the moment may seem absurd, but which instead seems to have “historical” foundations: Iliad and TIM could merge within 5 years .

At the base of everything there would also be the rivalry between Niel and Vincent Bolloré, the owner of Vivendi: the two had already battled for control of TIM in 2015, and the passage through the KKR fund could give Niel the winning hand he was waiting for.

Political / economic fiction or real hypothesis? After all, there are precedents, but we are still talking about complex operations, which concern large companies, and with many years in between: anything could happen, but of course if until a few days ago they had proposed the hypothesis of a union of some type between the two operators, we would have laughed heartily; now, on the other hand, all things considered, and also considering how fragmented the market is in Italy, it is at least an idea not to be discarded a priori.