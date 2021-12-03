TIM and Iliad together? From France comes a sensational hypothesis

Some French media drop the “bomb”: TIM and Iliad could merge in an operation until a few years ago branded (obviously) as absurd and sensational

First “enemies” – or perhaps it would be more correct to say competitors – and then allies under a single flag. The hypothesis painted by the French newspaper BFM Business it would be sensational when supported by certain or unofficial data, obviously still absent.

In short and without too many words, TIM and Iliad they might join within the next five years, in a commercial and corporate maneuver that would bring the latter directly into the Italian team, in the face of a capital increase.

It is, we still point out, mere press indiscretions, however not supported by denials that could already arrive during the next few hours. In any case, the hypotheses endorsed by the French newspaper would start from the other news – this time a bit more certain and consistent – that we have had the opportunity to treat in recent days and which is still filling the pages of newspapers, both printed and online: the offer of the KKR fund to get their hands on the TIM group.

READ ALSO >>>Iliad at work for a unique novelty also in Italy: this is what it is about

TIM and Iliad merge? The sensational hypothesis relaunched by France

The glue between two apparently irreconcilable and parallel news is a detail unearthed by the French newspaper BFM Business, namely the presence of the president of Iliad, Xavier Niel, on the board of the rich corporate structure of 460 billion. According to the source, the number one operator would like to get even bigger, “Moving Iliad with a competitor”. Hence the idea in its still “crazy” and unconfirmed state takes shape: sell Iliad to TIM compared to a capital increase.

But there would not be only the ambitions to give wings to a substantial operation, since it is potentially capable of changing the geography of the telephony sector. According to French publications, the “absurd” idea that is flashing in the head of Xavier Niel has its roots also in virtue of the rivalries between the latter and Vincente Bolloré, the patron of Vivendi, already in close competition to control TIM in 2015.

READ ALSO >>> IKEA in the eye of hackers: maxi-phishing attack against the Swedish giant’s email servers

Will it really be like this? Difficult to say, also because it would in any case be a complex maneuver taking into account the importance and corporate weight of the two teams. For the moment, let’s be satisfied with the boutade that winds its way from France, but that boutade might not even be so impossible.