Tim and Kkr, Giorgetti: “The state cannot renounce forms of control”

“We respect the market, but the government intends to protect strategic assets. Any takeover bid must take into account that there is a perimeter within which the state cannot give up on forms of control“: This is what il Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti regarding the “Tim dossier” during a press conference in Montecitorio with Matteo Salvini.

B.questions sewn on the progress of the project, ie the expression of interest presented by the American fund. THEn Tim house tightens on appointments. The circle is tightening on the appointments of Tim’s new top management, in particular on the new CEO. The company convened an extraordinary board of directors on January 21, therefore before the one scheduled for January 26, in which the preliminary examination of the financial statements will be on the agenda. Another informal meeting has been called for January 18 to take stock of the progress of the industrial plan on which the general manager Pietro Labriola is working hard. On the other hand, the meeting previously scheduled for today with the trade unions has been postponed to January 25th.

Vivendi’s plan: spin-off into autonomous business units



To counter the Kkr takeover bid, Vivendi is working with Cdp on a counter-plan that according to Il Messaggero provides for Tim’s “stew” in 5-7 autonomous business units between Noovle, Olivetti, Sparkle, the international part (Brazil), the enterprise, ie the sales tenders on the ICT market (Pa, banks), Telsy, and last but not least the network. “The number may vary but not the structure in the sense that the ServiceCo and the NetCo should be separated by means of a proportional spin-off which will attribute the shares of the newco to the shareholders in proportion to the stakes held”, reads the newspaper.

Meanwhile, the “Digitalization and new skills” forum organized by the Tim Group with the Italian Pavilion at Expo 2020 was staged today in Dubai. “The Tim Group has always been committed to building network infrastructures and developing new technologies. Therefore, ensuring the dissemination of digital skills is the most important social mission of our company ”, he commented the president Salvatore Rossi. “Digital can be an extraordinary tool for economic and social growth that leaves no one behind. Sustainability and digitization are strongly connected in our vision, bringing our contribution and our excellence in a prestigious setting like that of Expo 2020 Dubai is a source of great pride “.

“Italy’s participation in Expo Dubai, dedicated to the connection between countries, cultures, skills as a generative factor for development and sustainability, makes digitalization a decisive factor of innovation, multilateral diplomacy, social equity. The Tim Group has made our Pavilion an extraordinary point of listening and participating in this global challenge, as demonstrated by the more than 7 million of our followers in the world “, he said. the Commissioner for Italian Participation in Expo Dubai Paolo Glisenti.

