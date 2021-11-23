Tim and the Kkr offer, the protagonists of the battle. Who are they and what their plans are | Listen to the podcast

Luigi Gubitosi, CEO of Tim

The American fund Kkr broke the delay and presented an acquisition proposal for Tim, the former Telecom Italia telephone company, heir to the public SIP. But who are the men who revolve around the offer and what role do they play in the battle that has been unleashed for mobile phones and the national network?

Luigi Gubitosi, 60 years old, Neapolitan, graduated in law from Federico II University, he immediately focused on the English language to build his career: he studied economics at the London School of Economics and then obtained an MBA from Insead in Fontainebleu, of which one alumnus very active. He was appointed to lead Tim in November 2018, replacing the disheartened Amos Genish, while still the extraordinary commissioner at Alitalia’s bedside. This was claimed by the American fund Elliott, which unexpectedly entered the capital of the telecommunications operator, where Gubitosi already sits on the board of directors.

Telephony an old love: for two years the Neapolitan manager, financial director of Wind, which he then leads in the role of CEO for 4 years, until 2011. His career, which began in Fiat holding various positions, he leads him to the management of Rai, with a check for 650 thousand euros per year, which in 2014 was cut to 240 thousand euros in compliance with the new rules introduced by the Monti government. In May 2017, Economy Minister Carlo Calenda appointed him as extraordinary commissioner of Alitalia together with Enrico Laghi and Stefano Paleari.

The season in Tim starts well. And after a tug-of-war, Gubitosi the check to make the US fund Kkr a shareholder with 37.5% (and 1.8 billion investment) of FiberCop, the new company that aims to bring optical fiber into the homes of Italians . Gubitosi’s plan to create a single ultra-fast network, of which the former monopolist retains the majority, despite the risk of a European rejection.

But in recent weeks the majority shareholder Vivendi has broken his trust, an undercurrent that culminates with the request for an extraordinary board of directors by 11 board members on November 26, to discuss the company’s strategies in light of the disappointing results , with two profit alerts in a short time. In reality, Gubitosi’s head is asked and, in spite of Tim’s demanding moment, in September he finds the time to become a visiting fellow at Oxford University.

