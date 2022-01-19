TIM announces the increase in tariffs from February: who will hit

TIM has announced that new tariff increases will arrive very soon on some mobile network offers: let’s find out all the details

In recent days, rumors have been circulating with little reassurance for subscribers of the TIM. Unfortunately, these rumors were confirmed by the operator himself who announced an increase in costs on some mobile network offers, starting from February 2022.

The brand has specified that customers will be duly informed through a SMS campaign. Such contractual changes will cause a monthly price increase of 2 euros. There TIM, however, he specifies that these innovations will only concern a part of the offers, which are no longer even on the market. However, to partially mitigate the increase in monthly costs, the company will also guarantee an increase in the data traffic ceiling included in the offers concerned equal to 20 Giga more every month.

Tim: how to exercise the right of withdrawal

Below is the message that will appear on the screens of your mobile phones:

“Contract modification: for needs related to the evolution of network platforms, from the first renewal starting from 28/2, your TIM Steel offer will cost 2 euros more per month. For you Free 20 Giga / month for 1 year that can be activated by 28/2 at 409164. By 27/2 you can withdraw from the contract or change operator, without penalties or deactivation costs, maintaining any installments or paying the installments in a single solution: fill in the ‘line termination’ and ‘right of withdrawal’ forms on tim.it or send them via PEC to recesso_linee_mobili@pec.telecomitalia.it or go to TIM stores. Info on on.tim.it/new or at 409164“.

However, TIM has not made available any detailed list of the offers subject to price increases. The company, however, clarifies that those interested can contact the operator directly. Therefore you can always call the free number 409164 and customer service 119, or access the section MyTim from app or web. Subscribers who decide to refuse the unilateral modification of the contract will be able to assert theirs right of withdrawal without penalties or deactivation costs.

However, it will be necessary to exercise it by March 31, 2022. Here are all the steps to do it: