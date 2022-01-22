Tim, Berlusconi’s episode on Colle entangles the future of the former state monopolist who is waiting for clarity on the network

The match for the appointment of the President of the Republic lock projects for Tim. So while Silvio Berlusconi aims at the highest office of the State e Mediaset try to conquer the French market by purchasing some assets of M6, the government takes its time on the future of the former public telecommunications monopolist. With all due respect to the investors who have seen the stock slide by almost ten percent since the beginning of the year and the country that awaits a new network infrastructure time ago.

Out of the picture Luigi Gubitosi, the new CEO Pietro Labriola seems intent on carrying on the project of division of the network from telephony services. The project should go ahead with the support of the French partner Vivendi, also a shareholder of Mediaset, that is, of the Berlusconi family TV. Hence the impasse over the future of the former monopolist. At least until it is clear who will be the future tenant of the Quirinale. And whether there will be an impact on the current set-up of government. Moreover, the takeover bid of fund Kkr it has never been formalized.

Meanwhile, Labriola explained that his “goal is to make the entire Group express its potential, enhancing the assets in the interest of all shareholders” and that the “challenges and opportunityà that we have before us require cohesion on the part of all stakeholders “. Put more clearly, the manager has already planned to divide Tim into two pieces: on the one hand there will be the infrastructures with the network plus the security services and cybersecurity of Telsy and the cables of Sparkle, on the other i telephony services, including the Brazilian subsidiary, Tim Vision TV and the Noovle cloud.

In this way, all strategic activities would end up in a single company over which the state could exercise special powers, the so-called golden power. The problem is that Labriola would like to accede to the network company the bulk of the debts by Tim: according to the Messenger they could flow into society well 10 of the 18 billion in debt that weigh on Tim. Also because it is the network itself that guarantees the high debt contracted by the former monopolist. Furthermore, a large part of the employees of the former public monopolist. On this point, however, the negotiations with the unions are still at stake. With trade organizations absolutely opposed to the stew hypothesis.

Meanwhile theTelecommunications supervisory authority gave the ok to the co-investment proposal of the Fibercop of Tim to the other operators, albeit with the contrary opinion of Commissioner Elisa Giomi. But the controversy does not stop. For the operators, in fact, the sharing of investments should be about just the fiber giving everyone the opportunity to decide where and how to develop the network. The proposal made by Tim, again according to the other companies, would instead be just a sort of business proposal without any real binding obligations.

In detail, second Vodafone “There are no adequate guarantees of autonomy and independence financial company of Fibercop, or the vehicle through which the aforementioned co-investment is carried out, taking into account that Tim maintains a controlling interest of 58%, appoints the managing director and the head of technicians with the consent of Kkr, the head of the Antitrust division and Regulation as well as 5 members of the board, that is the majority compared to the 9 members “. Reason why the option would not respect the dictates of the European telecommunications code.

In short, the confusion is still maximum. Even in the supervisory authority whose board must be integrated with a new appointment after the premature death of the director Enrico Mandelli, at high altitude League. However, investments in broadband cannot wait any longer. Moreover, the funds of the Recovery plan and resilience: 3.8 billion euros that will serve to modernize the country’s telecommunications network. But we need a government with clear ideas if we do not want to run the risk of duplicating networks by throwing away part of the available resources. Without clarifying the role of Cdp, partner of both Tim and rival Open Fiber.