Tim, blow to all customers starting in February: this was not needed

The blows for Tim users do not end, and starting from February they will have to face a new inconvenience. Let’s go and see what will happen to all Italian customers.

For users of the TimTelecomitalia, unfortunately, it is time for new price increases on tariff plans. In fact, the indiscretion dates back to the last few hours, some customers will see the cost of their offer increase starting next month. The notice from the phone company should come through some SMS. Furthermore, the communication could arrive from next Monday January 17, 2022.

So we go back to talking about remodulations for all users of the Italian operator. Furthermore, the move is reminiscent of the one made by WindTRE at the end of 2021. It seems therefore that from the next February 28, 2022 some mobile network offers will suffer an increase of 2 euros more per month. So let’s go and see all the details regarding the costs of the company’s new subscriptions.

TIM, new adjustments for users: price increases starting from two euros

At the moment on the official website of the Italian operator there is not yet a list of the rates to which these increases will be applied. To report the news, however, he thought about it Mondomobileweb.it. According to the specialized portal, in fact, the offending offers should no longer be on the market at the moment. So it could be an operator attack strategy that usually offers a lot of data for internet traffic. Furthermore the tariff plans in question should switch from 7.99 euros to 9.99 euros per month.

Despite this increase, all affected users will need to receive 20 extra gigs to browse in Internet, as a gift from the Italian operator. In addition this increase in data for the Internet surfing it will happen every month. Furthermore, the telephone company will notify all users starting from next Monday and it will still be possible to exercise the right of withdrawal within 60 days from the official communication. In case the user will want to stay in Tim however, you can activate another operator’s tariff plan.