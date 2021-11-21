Tim, Board of Directors announces Kkr’s friendly offer: 50 cents per share

“The government’s objective is to ensure that these projects are compatible with the rapid completion of the ultra-broadband connection, as set out in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, with the necessary investments in the development of the infrastructure, and with the safeguarding and employment growth “recalls the Mef.

Vivendi’s “call” to the government What seemed like a “call” by Vivendi to the government, which holds the “golden power”, reiterating that he is a “long-term investor” and “his willingness and willingness to collaborate with the Italian authorities and public institutions to Tim’s long-term success “seems to get an untroubled response.

“The interest of these investors in making investments in important Italian companies is positive news for the country – is the position of the Ministry of Economy -. If this were to materialize, it will be the market in the first place to evaluate the soundness of the project” .

The “supercommittee” of the government In concrete terms, it will be a working group made up of government representatives who hold the institutional skills mainly involved, as well as the Administrations and experts to follow the dossier, and therefore Daniele Franco himself, together with Vittorio Colao (Mitd) up to the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti with the undersecretary to the presidency of the council Roberto Garofoli.

Conte: “Keep your guard very high” “The government keeps its guard very high by ensuring the best protection of national interests and assets that represent a backbone of the country’s growth, development and technological progress. M5s is also at the forefront of guarantees on employment levels”, is the first stake that comes from within the government majority, from the 5-star leader Giuseppe Conte in a tweet about the affair.

The offer of Kkr For now, the expression of interest of the American fund is not binding, first it wants to have access to the data room, with a due diligence that could last 4 weeks and have the “approval of the relevant institutional subjects”, or make sure that the government does not exercise the “golden power”. So much so that other funds also make it known that they have opened the Tim dossier: Advent and Cvc say they are open to dialogue with all stakeholders to transparently identify a system solution for the industrial strengthening of the company.