Tim Burton: all about the creative genius director

A visionary genius for his ability to build stories and worlds, Tim Burton has created a niche of very loyal followers over the years like no other Hollywood director.

60 years of age and 25 years of career, Tim Burton has put together a very solid filmography composed of many cult, known for being the reference director of animation gothic and fairytale which has literally become his trademark. Globally, his films have grossed a total of $ 4 billion, making him one of the most commercially successful directors ever.

Tim Burton: Life, Career and Major Movies

Tim Burton was born in 1958 in a small town in California not too far from Hollywood. At the age of 18 he attended the California Institute of the Arts, and is hired by Disney as an animator, although, being his style very far from Disney, he only makes two characters.

In 1985, together with Danny Elfman, he directed Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, his first successful feature film, and the next Beetlejuice – Pig sprite wins an Oscar for best makeup. The big success comes with however Batman in 1989, with the Joker played by Jack Nicholson, a real cult of those years and beyond.

After some disputes with the film majors in Batman , Tim Burton decides to found his own production company, the Tim Burton Productions, which inaugurates the activity with Edward scissor hands , played by a young Johnny Depp, an actor who will become a great friend and point of reference for Burton.

Then in 1993 it comes out Nightmare Before Christmas, an animated film shot in stop-motion produced by Tim Burton but shot by Henry Selick, a dark Christmas fairy tale which got a very solid fandom all over the world.

Warner Bros.

Over the years, Tim Burton begins to collect one hit after another: da The Sleepy Hollow Mystery 1999, thanks to which he obtained the Oscar for best scenography, a The Planet of the Apes of 2001, a Big Fish in 2003 with which he obtained the Oscar for the soundtrack.

In the 2000s Tim Burton made many films that, looking at them now, could be defined cult for the general public of those years. The remake of The Chocolate Factory And The Corpse Bride, which in Venice obtains the Future Film Festival Digital Award and which leads him in 2007, again in Venice, to receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement becoming the youngest director ever to win the award.

Warner Bros.

Another film that has entered its constellation, and which could not have been otherwise, certainly is Alice in Wonderland , produced by Disney (revenge for Burton’s career) with Johnny Depp in the role of the Mad Hatter, however, despite the hype for this film, the success is not what was hoped for and the influence of the Disney production is felt.

His latest hit was the remake of the film Dumbo , shot in live-action and released in 2019.

Tim Burton’s style and influences

Warner Bros.

Tim Burton’s style is unmistakable: dark atmospheres, melancholy characters and themes such as marginalization and loneliness. In particular, the figure of the disfunctional kid, which develops characters marginalized by society.

Another feature of the cinema of Tim Burton is the presence of the figure of monster, which the director has always found, according to him, very fascinating.

His main artistic influences are Edgar Allan Poe and old horror cinema, such as Mario Bava’s films. He was passionate, as a child, by films related to the monstrous, such as The Frankenstain Monster And Godzilla.

Tim Burton, private life and relationships with actors

Jamie McCarthyGetty Images

Tim Burton is a professional who has made great relationships with the people he has worked with throughout his career. Known is the partnership he has established with Johnny Depp , with which he made 8 films. He was married to from 1989 to 1993 with Lena Gieseke, to then have a relationship with the actress Lisa Marie, present in some of his films, which lasted until 2001.

On the set of Planet of the Apes he met Helena Bonham Carter, with whom he later married, after having made her act in many of his productions. Their relationship ended in 2014. From this relationship he had two children, whose godfather has always been Johnny Depp.

Tim Burton has always had a conflicted relationship with Hollywood, where he only goes for work. Currently, lives with his family in London.

