Tim Burton and Johnny Depp: all the films in which the two have collaborated

The artistic partnership between Tim Burton and Johnny Depp it was incredibly important in both of their careers; if it is true that every director has his own fetish actor, whom he loves to cast in most of his cinematographic products, one cannot fail to consider a great collaboration between both, which took place for eight films of great value. Between huge successes and films of great importance, it is worth considering which are all the cinematographic products in which Tim Burton and Johnny Depp have had the opportunity to collaborate, starting with Edward Scissorhands to Dark Shadows.

Edward scissor hands

The first of the films in which Tim Burton and Johnny Depp have had the opportunity to collaborate represents a real masterpiece of contemporary cinema. Anyone who has seen or heard, at least once, of a character like Edward Scissorhands, masterfully played by Johnny Depp and, also for this reason, deserving of criticisms that have always been positive and particularly important for the director. The film marks not only the beginning of the collaboration between the two insiders, but also the beginning of an important partnership between Tim Burton and the composer Danny Elfman.

The plot and the addresses of the story are known to all, as well as the parodic intent to represent a subject that remembers – very closely – the Frankenstein monster of which Mary Shelley has created a great literary masterpiece. The other influences that gave life to the film can be found in Phantom from Gaston Leroux’s opera, from Victor Hugo’s Notre-Dame de Paris, from King Kong and from The Monster of the Black Lagoon. The American director, about the same, explained: “In the film business, in success, in life in Hollywood or in my childhood, three words are repeated with a regularity that comes to life in the ears of all my introflections: fear, danger and, most often of all, incorporeality. So I ask myself why does everything seem disembodied to me? “

Ed Wood

The second job in which Johnny Depp was cast by Tim Burton represents a product that the director himself has always defined as apologetic, as well as dedicated to Edward D. Wood Jr., defined “The worst director of all time”. In the most important role of the film, the American actor plays a character for whom the director shows great indulgence, as well as the deep admiration he has always claimed to have, despite the criticisms that have always been aimed at him.

Also in this case it is curious to consider the statements of the director himself, who had the opportunity to talk about his choices in an interview: “I’ve never seen anything like them (the letters), that kind of bad poetry and redundancy – like saying five sentences to explain something when a normal person would take one … Yet there is a sincerity in them that really is unusual, and I’ve always found them something touching; this feature gives them a surreal, magically felt sense ”.

The Sleepy Hollow Mystery

At the end of the 90s Tim Burton and Johnny Depp were able to give a further pearl to cinema lovers, through a film considered among the best of the couple and – in general – of the American director. Freely inspired by the story Washington Irving’s Sleepy Hollow Legend, the film saw – once again – a firm choice by Tim Burton for the lead role, although other names had been suggested to him for the interpretation of Ichabod Crane.

The feeling, on the part of the American director’s production, was that of an overload of roles for Johnny Depp, although not directly related to the actor’s abilities: for this reason, the names of Brad Pitt, Liam Neeson and Daniel Day-Lewis, then discarded in favor of the American actor. Johnny Depp he then spoke about his role, explaining the following: “I always thought of Ichabod as a very delicate, fragile person who was perhaps a little too attached to his feminine side, like a frightened little girl.” Although the actor had requested to act with protests that accentuated the nose and arms, the production of the film refused, considering the excessively outrageous choice.

The Corpse Bride

The second film by Tim Burton made with the stop motion technique is taken from a 19th-century Hebrew-Russian version of an earlier Jewish folkloric story. This is the second work of this type by the director, who had already successfully experimented with his technique with the making of Nightmare Before Christmas, although in that case he had only been a producer. His directing work could only be based on collaboration with Johnny Depp, who plays the role of Victor Van Dort in the film, son of William and Nell Van Dort, able to inadvertently awaken the corpse bride and therefore be dragged into the realm of the dead. The film earned $ 117 195 061 worldwide, as well as substantially positive reviews.

The Chocolate Factory

Once again a very successful film adaptation of literary events, The Chocolate Factory is taken fromhomonymous novel by Roald Dahl, and this is the second cinematographic transposition of the same, following the first work Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, by Mel Stuart, made in 1971. The meantime of the American director, who naturally used Johnny Depp for the most important role in the film, was not to be inspired by the first cinematic treatment of the novel, but rather to return to a tradition and to a spirit that may have been lost in the first adaptation.

Once again, also and above all for technical reasons, the production of the film required a Willy Wonka of a completely different style, having proposed names such as Jim Carrey, Nicolas Cage, Michael Keaton and Christopher Walken, as well as that of Robert De Niro. Eventually, the director’s calling prevailed and Johnny Depp acquired his stardom which is still recognized for this role today.

Sweeney Todd

Tim Burton’s great passion for the character of Sweeney Todd was the basis of the sixth collaboration with Johnny Depp. The film is the film adaptation of the1979 musical of the same name by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler, based on Christopher Bond’s 1973 play of the same name, itself based on the 1846 novel The String of Pearls. however, they decided to invest in his figure, as explained by Richard Zanuck: “[c’erano] millions of dollars commissioned for a hiring. [Ma] we all said to each other, ‘Johnny is a smart guy. He would never have put himself in this position if he hadn’t thought he could do it. ‘”

Alice in Wonderland

Penultimate film he saw there collaboration between Johnny Depp and Tim Burton represents one of the greatest successes ever for the couple and for the American director, as well as a subsequent elaboration of the events told in the famous novel Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll. In this cinematic product, in which Johnny Depp does not present himself as the protagonist but through a fine rendering of the Mad Hatter, the other actors in the cast are Mia Wasikowska, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter and Crispin Glover.

“It’s a really fun project. The story is obviously a classic, with very iconic images, ideas and concepts. But all the film versions made so far… well… I’ve never seen one that had a real impact on me. Something always comes up that shows a series of strange events. Each character is wacky, and Alice just wanders from one encounter to another, resulting almost alone as an observer. My goal is to make an interesting and engaging film that expresses some of the psychology of the book, and brings freshness to the story while maintaining its classic nature. And, you know, making it in stereoscopic 3-D is perfect, given the base material. So I’m very excited, I can’t wait to make this version which, yes, it will be new, but it will also have all the elements that people expect to find. “, he explained in this regard Tim Burton, speaking of one of the most successful film products of his career.

Dark Shadows

The last of the works in which Johnny Depp and Tim Burton have had the opportunity to collaborate is Dark Shadows which presents, within the cast, the names of Johnny Depp, Eva Green, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jonny Lee Miller and Helena Bonham Carter. It is certainly an important job, as well as able to perfectly summarize what the vocation of both is, in an intent of collaboration that is also and above all based on sharing a passion: vampires.

In fact, the film represents a cinematic adaptation of the 1970s television work of the same name, created by Dan Curtis, and Johnny Depp was the first actor to be cast in the role of the vampire Barnabas Collins. Thanks to a horror and comedy system capable of thrilling audiences and critics, the film achieved great success all over the world, far exceeding the funds allocated to its budget.