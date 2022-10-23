Tim Burton assures that he will not work with Disney again and calls the studio a “horrible circus”

Tim Burton took his first steps as an artist in the world of cinema working as an animator for Disney in the 80s. The popular director of ‘Edward Scissorhands’ soon realized that his eccentric and dark sensibility did not marry with the studio and left looking for his own path. However, over the years, Burton continued to work with the mouse company, first as the architect (not director) of ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ and later as director of the remakes of ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and ‘Dumbo’, among others.

Burton’s relationship with Disney spans four decades, but the filmmaker officially ends it. This was expressed during the Lumière Festival in Lyon, where Burton received the Lumière Prize for his contribution to cinema. According to Deadline, The director believes that ‘Dumbo’ will be the last time he works with the Walt Disney company.

“My story started there”Burton said during the pageant, referring to his beginnings with Disney. “There I was hired and fired several times during my career. My experience with ‘Dumbo’ is what leads me to think that my days with Disney are over. I realized that I was Dumbo and I was working in a big horrible circus that I needed to escape from.. That movie is pretty autobiographical on some level”.

The remake of ‘Dumbo’, Disney’s animated classic number 4, was released in March 2019 and with $353.28 million grossed worldwide, it was a moderate box office success. (relative to the figures that the study usually handles), despite not convincing critics. The film, starring Colin Farrell, Eva Green, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito and Alan Arkin, expanded on the original story with new characters and plotlines, adapting Burton’s personal style to the Disney remake machine.

He doesn’t want to work with Marvel either.

When Burton says he won’t work with Disney again, he also includes Marvel. During a master class held at the aforementioned festival last Friday, October 21, the director reflected on his contribution to superhero cinema, having directed the iconic ‘Batman’ and ‘Batman Returns’, and how the genre has changed in recent years. last years: “It was very exciting at first. […] People ask me what I think of the new Batman and I start laughing and crying, because I’m back in my time capsule, where the studios told me every day ‘It’s too dark’. Now it’s all light fun“.

For this reason, Burton believes that he would not fit in at Marvel Studios. “It has become very homogeneous, very consolidated”has declared to Deadline, assuring that he will never make a Marvel movie in his career: “I can only deal with one universe, I can’t deal with a multiverse”. So don’t expect him to follow in the footsteps of Sam Raimi, who brought his personal brand of horror to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”