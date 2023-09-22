Tim Burton criticizes Warner Bros. for bringing back his Batman and Superman

When asked if he could take back his time with The Last Son of Krypton, Tim Burton still appreciates the canceled show and what he learned from it. He said, “No, I have no regrets. I will say this: When you work for so long on a project and it doesn’t happen, it affects your entire life.” “Because you become obsessed with things, and everything is an unknown journey, and it wasn’t there yet. But it’s one of those experiences that never leaves you a little bit.” It’s the big-budget bumps in the road that clearly demand a thick skin from directors, which Burton has clearly achieved. Even now, with her next big picture in the pipeline, patience is the key to reach the finish line.

Next year will see the release of “Beetlejuice 2,” starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Burton reuniting with “Wednesday” choice Jenna Ortega for Netflix. This is a movie that has been in the making in Hollywood since 1990 and was ridiculously close to completion before the SAG-AFTRA strike began. “I feel lucky that we got this far. It’s like 98, 99% done. It was a great experience. It reignited my love for making movies.” We may not have Nicolas Cage’s Superman, but at least we’ve got Michael Keaton’s crazy, mischievous ghost back for another scare.