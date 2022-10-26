Tim Burton, Johnny Depp and other Hollywood stars who had trouble with Disney

Tim Burton reveals his problems with Disney.

At a recent press conference, Burton criticized Disney for becoming “very homogenized” and said the studio only focuses on Marvel, “Star Wars” or Pixar movies.

Burton also admitted to being “fired” by the studio several times during his career.

“My story is that I started there,” Burton said. “I was hired and fired many times throughout my career there. The problem with ‘Dumbo’ is that’s why I think my days with Disney are over. I realized that I was Dumbo, that I worked in this horrible big circus and I needed to escape. This movie is quite autobiographical on some level.”

A Disney representative did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

A crisis and public relations expert told Fox News Digital that the studio’s consumers and clients probably don’t care who will or will not work with Disney.

“Disney has weathered its share of crises, and it will continue to do so,” said Dave Quast, senior vice president of Red Banyan.

“Disney customers are probably much more concerned with whether their children enjoy Disney movies and whether they can afford to take their children to theme parks with exorbitant ticket prices than with the movie studio” in baseball “.”

However, Burton isn’t the only A-lister to have had trouble with Disney.

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp was fired from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise in 2018. The actor argued during his 2022 lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard that the op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post led upon his dismissal.

Heard had written an article claiming she was a victim of domestic violence. Although she didn’t mention Depp’s name, the actor claimed the article ruined his career.

Despite rumors that the actor would return to the franchise, Depp dismissed the idea during his trial testimony.

“If Disney came at you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing in the world would make you go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie, would there?” Heard’s lawyer asked during the actor’s testimony – referring to a report that had surfaced in the media which claimed Depp would return as Captain Jack Sparrow.

“It’s true,” he replied.

Depp later told his own attorney, Camille Vasquez, that he felt betrayed by Disney.

Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages after a jury found Heard defamed him.

Hilary Duf

Although Hilary Duff hasn’t been outright critical of Disney, she made it clear in 2020 that she had a disagreement with the major studio.

“I was incredibly excited to launch ‘Lizzie’ on D+ and my passion remains,” Duff wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans’ relationship with Lizzie who, like me, grew up seeing herself in her. I would be doing everyone a disservice by limiting the realities of a 30-something’s journey to living below the ceiling of a PG rating.”

“It’s important to me that just as her experiences as a tween/teen navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are just as real and relatable,” she added. “It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the series to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character back to life.”

However, the project never saw the light of day.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus starred on the Disney Channel from 2006 to 2011 on the hit show “Hannah Montana.” In 2016, she revealed she was the “lowest paid person” on the teen show and hinted that people might have “taken advantage” of her.

“I just wanted to be on TV,” Cyrus told Elle magazine. “I mean, at some point – they’ll probably kill me for saying it – I was probably the lowest paid person in my [‘Hannah Montana’] cast because I didn’t know any better. I was just like, ‘I can be on Disney. Yeah, I wanna do it.’ I was called Miley on my show, but I didn’t own my name — we didn’t think about that. Like, ‘Yeah, you can use my name on your show, sure.’”

“My mom started to realize how many people take advantage of a child, so she hired some smart people to protect me that way,” Cyrus continued. “I’m glad that when I was younger people protected me and put me in a position where I can now control my music.”

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez also shared a similar sentiment when it comes to Disney.

“I signed my life with Disney at a very young age, so I didn’t know exactly what I was doing,” Gomez said during Hulu’s virtual panels at the Television Critics Association’s 2021 Summer Press Tour.

The star was promoting her new series, “Only Murders in the Building,” in which she actually played a character her own age.

“The level of sophistication of the material is the number one reason I wanted to do this,” Gomez continued at the time. “But when I was a kid, I didn’t know what I was doing. I was just running around on set, and now I feel like a sponge and soaking up all the wisdom I can.”

She added, “It’s…really nice to be back on TV, and it’s nice to be cast for my actual age, which never happens. So I’m very happy to do this. I was just a kid. I didn’t know what I was thinking.”

Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac called the studio “Disney overlords” while promoting “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The film was released in 2019.

The actor had apparently pushed for a romantic relationship between his character, Poe Dameron, and John Boyega’s Finn, but Disney shot down the idea.

“I think there could have been a very interesting, avant-garde love story — not even avant-garde, just, like, current — something that hadn’t been explored yet, especially the dynamic between these two warring men who could have fallen in love with each other,” Isaac told IGN at the time.

“I would try to nudge it a bit in that direction, but the Disney overlords weren’t ready to do that.”

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has also opened up about her issues with Disney and her childhood stardom.

“I will always consider child stardom, which I went through, as something traumatic for me,” Lovato told Spin. “No child should ever be in the limelight. It’s too much pressure. There is an absence of childhood that you never experience. It makes things confusing because you develop issues from that experience, whether it’s addiction, trust issues, or financial stress. follows you into adulthood.”

The ‘Camp Rock’ star also claimed she was “overworked” during her time at Disney.

“I would have people for meetings on my lunch breaks because that’s all I worked on,” she recalled during a 2020 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “People were coming in and I was covered with a blanket on the couch, and people were like, ‘Why is it 80 degrees here?’ I would say, ‘Because I’m freezing.’ They’d be like, ‘Oh my God, what’s wrong with you?’ “

“I had an eating disorder, was underweight and was freezing,” she added.

Lovato had claimed that she didn’t sleep while filming ‘Sonny With a Chance’ and that her schedule made her ‘angry’.

“I was so miserable and angry too, because I felt like I was overworked,” Lovato said.

