Tim Burton Movies: Here are the ones you need to see

Who does not remember Edward, the artificial boy with scissors for hands, Sweeney Todd, the evil barber of Fleet Street and the creepy oompa loompa ne The Chocolate Factory? The characters of movie Tim Burton they are memorable, they are immediately recognizable thanks to the taste Gothic and macabre that drives the director’s inspiration.

Born in ’58 in Burbank, California, Tim Burton is best known for his films featuring fairytale settings And dark. From a young age he was fascinated by cinema, at the age of 18 he began working for Disney, for which Tim Burton created cartoon drawings, and at 24 he made Vincent, his first short film. Tim Burton’s success comes with Beetlejuice, a 1988 fantasy / horror comedy. Since then, Tim Burton has added unforgettable films to his filmography making him one of the most commercially successful directors in film history.

Batman: the Bat Man with a gothic flavor

Just after the release of Beetlejuice, comes the film adaptation of Batman (1989), in which Tim Burton, while taking up the visual style of Bob Kane’s comics, introduces a ‘atmosphere more dark in the affair. In addition to the protagonist, the Bat Man, played by Michael Keaton, the director also leaves ample space for the character of Penguin (Danny De Vito), of Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer) and, above all, of Joker, the crazy clown that everyone remembers for his famous and disturbing laugh, played by an extraordinary Jack Nicholson.

Big Fish: a film that celebrates storytelling

Big Fish, Tim Burton’s timeless masterpiece, tells the story of Edward Bloom (Ewan McGregor) and his son William (Billy Crudup). Edward is a man with great imagination and often tells amazing stories affecting his life, so incredible they seem unreal. William, now grown up and disappointed by a truth that he realizes is only fantasy, will embark on a journey to learn the real story of his father’s life. Unlike other films by the director, here the colors are vivid and bright but surround an apparently gloomy theme: death.

Nightmare Before Christmas, a stop-motion masterpiece

A few years before devoting himself to the film Ed Wood (1994), which pays homage to “the worst director of all time”, Tim Burton returns to take care of a project conceived in the Disney studios: Nightmare Before Christmas. It is an animated film, the first nominated for an Oscar for the best special effects, entirely created with the technique of stop-motion (also used in Coraline, Tim Burton’s 2009 film). The setting is there Halloween town, inhabited by all holiday monsters, ruled by Jack Skellington, the king of the pumpkins, dressed in a black tuxedo. Jack is now tired of scaring and, after having known the Christmas Town, he decides he wants to import Christmas to his city too, but not everything will go as planned.

The Corpse Bride: a romantic but “dark” story

Tim Burton gives ample rein to his streak goth and his passion for it stop-motion with the big blockbuster de The Corpse Bride (2005). Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter give voice to the characters of Victor Van Dort And Emily. In reality, the marriage is based on a love triangle: Victor, Victoria’s betrothed, accidentally finds himself entangled with the corpse bride. The story is extremely romantic but evokes the typical ones dark atmospheres from the gloomy colors of the American director.

Dumbo, the story of the outsider elephant

Dumbo (2019), Tim Burton’s latest film, is the remake in live action version of the 1941 Disney animated classic. Many of the director’s films focus on themes such as loneliness andmarginalization, and, in this 2019, these conducting threads are clearly visible: the elephant protagonist is a outsider who tries to escape from a society that derides and marginalizes him. Despite being a moving and tender story, the Tim Burton style also in Dumbo: his visionary genius easily finds a way to express himself in the circus context of the film, to which the director adds somewhat disturbing atmospheres.

Alice in Wonderland, the story of Alice as seen by Burton

Alice in Wonderland by Tim Burton is the film adaptation of the famous novel by Lewis Carroll. The adventures told and the characters represented are similar to those of the fable, but obviously they are influenced by the typical “Burtian” touch. Memorable is the extraordinary mad Hatter, played by Johnny Depp, who is characterized by his eccentricity, and the character of the Red Queen (Helena Bonham Carter, wife of Tim Burton until 2014) with her huge head and the moat of heads built outside his castle.

B.ig Eyes: a true story of the 1950s

After Ed Wood, comes out in 2014 Big Eyes, Tim Burton’s second biopic, which tells the true story of Margaret Keane, painter of the ’50s and’ 60s, and her husband Walter Keane, who appropriated his wife’s works (characterized by portraits with “big eyes”) that revolutionized American art. Apparently it does not seem to be a Tim Burton film, we do not find its gothic taste and its dark colors, but by digging into the essence, we can perfectly find the common threads of the director’s films. Big Eyes talks to us about isolation and sadness, is characterized by protagonists with a outsider mentality and a note of extravagance is added thanks to the presence of portraits of children with their “giant eyes”.

