Tim Burton needs to fix this 1 problem in Wednesday Season 2

Wednesday Season 1 got the hit Netflix series off to a great start, but there was a major problem with its villain that needs to be fixed in Season 2. Based on the beloved Addams Family character of the same name, Wednesday sees Jenna Ortega’s psychotic teenager attending Nevermore Academy with her similarly supernaturally gifted classmates. The first season revolved around the search for the “Hyde” monster terrorizing the campus. Hyde made for a solid bad guy, but there was a production problem that held the character back.

When it premieres in late 2022, Wednesday It quickly became one of Netflix’s biggest hits. Within a few months, the streamer had renewed the series for a second season and Ortega is now serving as a producer. The ongoing strike action in Hollywood will undoubtedly cause a setback in growth Wednesday Season 2. This will give the producers plenty of time to decide their strategy for the future of the show, and there is one major issue from Season 1 that needs to be fixed.

Wednesday Season 1’s CG Hyde Monster Wasn’t Scary

early episodes of Wednesday Season 1 built a lot of fear and anticipation around the story’s main villain: Hyde, who attacks people at the Nevermore complex. But when Hyde was finally revealed, it was extremely disappointing because it was created with CGI effects. This CG hide looked very shiny and was built to be terrifying. It doesn’t affect the gut level because it’s not real. Wednesday Season 2 deserves scarier monsters created with more realistic practical effects As opposed to CGI.

Rob Bottin’s practical influence on John Carpenter talk It still stands today as a terrifying scene of supernatural horror. The prequel, released nearly three decades later in 2011, ditched the classic practical effects that made Carpenter’s film a classic and instead created its alien monsters with CGI. The scare factor diminishes rapidly, as CGI never looks as good as the real thing. Practical effects have an intrinsic bite – while they are actual things captured on film – whereas CGI looks fake naturally,

Wednesday Season 2 May Use Tim Burton’s Practical Effects

Tim Burton serves as an executive producer Wednesday and directed the first half of the show’s first season. Burton is currently hard at work on his long-awaited work beetlejuice 2, in which Ortega plays Lydia Dietz’s daughter, and she’s reportedly going back to the old-school practical effects that made the original film so charming. After working with Practical FX on the production of beetlejuice 2Those are the practical methods Burton should adopt once he completes the sequel and begins work on Wednesday season 2.