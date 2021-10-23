Tim Burton receives the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Rome Film Fest – La Voce di New York

Tim Burton received the Lifetime Achievement Award on Saturday during the sixteenth edition of the Rome Film Festival. The close encounter with the press was moderated by Antonio Monda, Artistic Director of the event and by Richard Peña, former program director of the Film Society of Lincoln Center and professor of cinema at Columbia University. To deliver the award, three Italian artists with whom Tim has worked on most of his films and who together have obtained seven Oscars: Dante Ferretti, Gabriella Pescucci and Francesca Lo Schiavo.

What transpires immediately is Burton’s great passion for Rome and Italian cinema, so much so as to reveal that Mario Bava himself with the film “The mask of the devil“, Was the one from whom he drew inspiration to enter the world of directing. Da Bava, however, stole, in the positive connotation of the term, above all a vision linked to “strangeness”, a term with which he defines his cinema. Burton tells of how all his characters are part of an “other” world, in which he has always felt most at ease. We therefore begin by showing a fragment of it, to make it clear how great the influence received from Mario’s dark and skilful direction was.

Bava’s film is one of the best representations of Occultism and revenge: Asa Vajda, a witch who died at the stake, swears revenge on the descendants of her persecutors. Hundreds of years later, she comes back to life ready to keep her pregnant promise. A direction full of meaning in which reality and imagination come together within a violent and frightening story, without ever losing the poetry.

Then you go to “Batman“, Burton’s cinematic masterpiece, where Bava’s artistic interference can be seen in full: shadows and lights dance almost managing to create a black and white, within a color image. Photography has a life of its own, which enhances each character, among which stands a masterful Jack Nicholson who plays the best Joker of all time. A film full of strength and mystery that highlights the world that is born and dies in the mind of a Master.

Again to continue the confrontation with the Italian master of horror, the third film shown is “Diabolik“. Color film in which the particularity lies in the pace totally ahead of the times in which it was made. Remember that we are talking about a film released in the late sixties, which has an edge over many new action films.

One of Burton’s most successful films is shown below “Edward scissor hands“. An exciting film in which a person faces a harrowing fate: every time he falls in love, he hurts and kills those he loves. It is terrible to know that the same hands that tear love apart make Edward a great artist capable of unique works. Tim states that he feels very close to the character played by Johnny Depp and claims that in childhood, he experienced the same feelings, a shared pain from which he tried to escape. A childhood that he himself defines as turbulent.

It continues with a film, which perhaps it was not really necessary to mention, in a film career made of great results: “Mars Attacks! “. Half-animated film, which tells of an unlikely alien attack against the world population. Film that is supposed to represent a sci-fi parody of the 1950s, which Burton himself claims to have created, inspired by the colored candy papers he ate as a child. Tim would also like to know what brand they are, just to understand the feeling that led to this enlightenment.

Particular and heartfelt film is definitely “Big Fish“, In which the memories are perhaps an illusion and where the influence of Federico Fellini is felt overwhelmingly. The plot tells the story of Will Bloom and his father Edward who, during their son’s wedding, claims to have caught a huge catfish using his wedding ring as bait. Will, having listened to too many of these mental ruminations, believes that they are just lies and for this reason he quarrels and ends relations with his father. Once the latter falls ill with cancer, Will and his wife decide to stay close to him. And perhaps, precisely during the darkest period of his existence, he might discover that the stories, which he so despised, might turn out to be not entirely lies.

“Sweeney Todd“, Is defined by Burton as a challenge. The film is based on the musical of the same name by Stephen Sondheim, with which Tim confronted and collaborated. Strong film with an intrinsic violence that blends perfectly with the Musical. Sondheim himself defines it as a “great film”, although none of the actors were predisposed to singing and musical art. The challenge was therefore admirably won.

“Big Eyes”Is definitely Tim Burton’s film, which could be described as deeply disturbing, despite the fact that it is not about a man with scissor hands or a killer barber. It could be said that, as always, reality surpasses fiction: the plot tells the true story of Margaret Keane, a painter at the turn of the fifties and sixties, and of her husband Walter Keane, who for years was considered the true author of his wife’s works. , which revolutionized American art. Here the wickedness of a husband towards the non-acceptance of the talent of a woman, who also dares to be his wife, is made explicit without restraint. Just as the sensitivity of a woman artist is exalted, in a society created by men and for men, but which in the end, like true artists, does not give up until the goal is reached.

At the end, another biographical masterpiece of his is shown: “Ed Wood“, With Johnny Depp in the role of the” worst director in the world “, who tries to make films, with unlikely production gimmicks, which will be catastrophic. Blank film in which there is a great acting work. A noir comedy that deserves to be seen and known, because it is important to know not only the winners but also the losers, it is from them that you understand what not to do.

Below are some videos of the day of the Rome Film Fest