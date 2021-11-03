Tim Burton | Rome Film Fest – Cinema

The director of Edward – Scissorhands came to Rome to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award

Tim Burton, dressed in black, was at the 16th edition of the Rome Film Fest. The dark director presented himself to his audience a little aged, but always ironic and also a little excited. The eternal dreamer arrived at the Roman exhibition in the company of the little dog Levi and his two children, Helena Bonham Carter, Billy and Neill. The reason for its presence in the capital was the Lifetime Achievement Award which was given to him by his friends and collaborators Dante Ferretti, Francesca Lo Schiavo and Gabriella Pescucci.

He surprised everyone by saying that his biggest fear is going up on stage and talking to people. It seemed, however, that the atmosphere of the Rome Film Festival has put Tim Burton at ease, because he answered all questions passionately. He joked about the Academy: “I don’t know why I’ve never had a Oscar. On the other hand, however, I had a Golden Globe“. No it is not true. I didn’t even get that, just a nomination ”. He started theClose Encounter speaking of the Disney.

“I started in the 80s working at Disney, the one where talents such as Lasseter and Bird. But I was a bad animator, I moved on to editing and then on my own. The Mickey Mouse House gave me a nervous breakdown when I shot Dumbo: I had become a myself dumbo!. You can’t do anything today without someone getting annoyed, Hollywood she is obsessed with it ”. Tim BurtonHowever, he has no regrets, he would do it all over again, because “the love you put into it is important”.

“I don’t consider myself an artist, just one who translates something he feels”

Sometimes to find inspiration, either I go to a bar for a drink or I start looking at the sky, or at the trees, trying to see something I had never seen before ”. Among his characters, in fact, there are many artists a little abandoned by society, such as the director And Wood. About that, Tim Burton he said: “I like the idea that art is so subjective in the perception of others. How sweet it is for me is disturbing to others. As far as I’m concerned, I don’t consider myself an artist, just one who translates something he feels.

In fact, he has always been amazed by the fact that Studios they never hunted him. “Maybe they didn’t understand what I was doing. I was very lucky because I had the opportunity to translate my daydreams into my art, into my cinema ”. When asked which of his characters he feels closest to, he replied: “Definitely Edward, I feel a little like him. A outsider, different from the others. I’ve always daydreamed.

Each of my characters has to do with my childhood, my dreams. The exhibition at MOMA about my drawings surprised me, thrilled me, made me a happy person. But don’t forget: the best ideas are born like a dream, for me with a drink at the bar “. Regarding the topic of inclusion, moreover, the director declared: “I have always considered myself different out of the box and over the years I have never changed my perspective, but one thing is certain is that being a comedian today must not be easy at all. You can not say anything because otherwise you risk big.

“They say that films are like children, I don’t regret any of them”

There was no lack of opportunity to talk a little about Wednesday Addams, his first TV series which is shooting in Romania. At one point, during the meeting, behind Tim Burton you saw a photo of Johnny Depp in the role of Edward scissor hands and the director said, “Along with Ed Wood, he’s the character I’ve always felt closest to. I am happy to have worked with people like Johnny. What is certain is that I would still work with him, he is a friend of mine and I love him. I would also work with those actors who were ready to try something different, I enjoy working with people who inspire me.

Like Michelle Pfeiffer than for his Catwoman she was able to put a live bird in her mouth. I love actors who are more interested in the process than in the result, who don’t spend time seeing each other ”. When the time has come for Tim Burton to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, the filmmaker was moved to tears and had difficulty speaking due to strong emotion. “Sometimes an award like this seems a bit like a funeral, but for me it is very special.

Receive it at Rome, the city of Bava, Fellini, Silver. I grew up with a love for cinema and this place and there are so many people who are dear to me here like Dante Ferretti. It is said that films are like children, I don’t regret any of them. Of course I made mistakes but every film I made for a reason whether it went well or not and everything I did is a part of me, every time you do something there are positive and negative emotions ”.

