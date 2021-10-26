Tim Burton shuts down political correctness: “You can’t say anything”

The director arrived on the penultimate day of the Rome Film Festival in the capital Tim Burton, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Among the most beloved and most recognizable directors of the seventh art, Burton has answered the questions of journalists who, together with him, have retraced more than thirty years of a career made iconic by films such as Edward scissor hands or Big Fish. And being in front of an audience of reporters put a strain on the Burbank-born director, who admitted he was still scared of speaking in public. Inside the Petrassi room of the Auditorium della Musica in Rome he said: “You have no idea how much fear I have now, on this stage. I didn’t sleep last night at the thought of being here, even though you are all extraordinary. It still scares me, I’ll never get used to it. “

But despite this sort of atavistic terror, Tim Burton didn’t spare himself and talked about what cinema means to him and how he needs to make films that he believes in and that he feels particularly close to his art and his imagination. Among the films made during his long career Tim Burton specified that he felt close to Edward scissor hands, how much and above all a Ed Wood, film dedicated to what is considered the worst director in history. A director in whom Tim Burton recognizes himself a lot, “even if I don’t dress like a woman”, he concluded. Always close to freaks, to the monsters judged by the “normal” and attentive to the characters considered different, Tim Burton was invited to reflect on the race to inclusiveness that is going through Hollywood in this precise historical period. He, who has always been inclusive by nature, was questioned about this politically correct at any cost, which seems to have become an obsession in Hollywood and because of this obsessive nature it looks more like a fashion. Tim Burton responded clearly and crystally, saying: “ Nothing can be said any more. I think it is an overwhelming situation for everyone. Personally I don’t pay attention to what I say and I don’t even care ”.

Subsequently the director was also questioned about his relationship with Johnny Depp. The actor, who passed through the capital a week earlier to present the animated series Puffins, has long been Tim Burton’s fetish actor. He was the protagonist, among others, of films such as Edward scissor hands, The Sleepy Hollow Mystery and the musical Sweeney Todd – The evil barber of Fleet Street. However in recent years Johnny Depp has been estranged from Hollywood, forced to say goodbye to iconic roles like Jack Sparrow, after the accusations of his ex-wife. Amber Heard, who pointed to him as an abusive and violent husband. Johnny Depp, therefore, struggles to find roles in this new era of cinema, where a person is immediately elected guilty for not running the risk of losing slices of spectators. On the subject Tim Burton said: “ Of course I will work with him again. He’s a friend of mine. He’s someone I care about. “ Then also distancing himself from Hollywood, asserting that it is a city he has moved away from “ many, many, many, many and many years ago “.

