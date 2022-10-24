Tim Burton talks about his work at Disney

Digital Millennium

the renowned director Tim Burton has criticized Disney after the failure of its 2019 adaptation of Dumbo.

The American, best known for his gothic stories like Scissorhands Y The strange world of Jackspoke about his work during the Lumiere Festival in Lyon, France.

Speaking of several decades of working with Disney, Burton said, “My story is that I started there. I was hired and fired several times throughout my career there. The thing about Dumbo is that’s why I think my Disney days are over, I realized what Dumbo was, that I was working in this horrible big circus and I needed to escape“.

Beginning his career at Disney as an animator, Burton has made several highly successful films for the studio.including Alice in Wonderland and the cult classic Ed Wood, both starring long-time collaborator Johnny Depp.

The live-action adaptation of Dumbo it was the last film Burton made with Disney. Starring Colin Farrell, Eva Green, Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito, the film failed to break even at the box office.

Tim Burton and Los Locos Adams

Netflix released the first full trailer for Burton’s reboot series Wednesday, The Addams Family in August. Burton’s episodic reboot of the 1990 franchise will be told from Wednesday’s perspective in a current setting.

Netflix has described the upcoming series as “a supernaturally infused, detective mystery that traces Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.”

“Wednesday tries to master his emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous kill who has terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that engulfed her parents 25 years ago, all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships in Nevermore.”

