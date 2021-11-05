Tim Burton, the great final protagonist of the 2021 Rome Film Festival

There Rome Film Fest 2021, studded with big names, from Quentin Tarantino to Alfonso Cuaron, ends with a flourish with the Lifetime Achievement Award to Tim Burton, awarded to him by the three Oscars who have worked with him: Dante Ferretti, Francesca Lo Schiavo And Gabriella Pescucci.

Tim Burton: the conference

Meeting Tim Burton, you have the feeling of being in front of one of his characters; through the large glasses, his distinctive feature along with his disheveled hair, you can glimpse those imaginative worlds that he, like no other, has been able to transpose on the big screen in unforgettable films, from Edward Scissorhands to Big Fish, from Nightmare Before Christmas to Sweeney Todd – The evil barber of Fleet Street.

His films are imbued with that poetic reverie that can only be defined with an adjective coined specifically for him: “Burtonians”.

This is because in his works, Tim Burton puts himself, his solitary childhood in Burbank, his fascination for fairy tales and cemetery themes, his gaze as a child that always looks at the world with renewed amazement, his delicate soul, his witty irony, his visionary talent, his melancholy nostalgia.

Tim Burton resolutely answers the questions in conference, without too many frills; he is a shy man who has always preferred to express himself through drawing and cinema rather than words.

Among the numerous characters he created, admittedly all autobiographical, he says he is a favorite Edward Mani by Scissors And Ed Wood, even if, referring to the latter, he adds with his innate humor:

I don’t dress like a woman but they have a lot of me

Speaking of his films, he cites as a favorite Vincent, a five-minute short film in which the protagonist is “a strange child” (incredibly similar to him) who loves to read Edgar Allan Poe.

Although death and the afterlife are recurring themes in his filmography, Burton does not feel “dark” as many define him; for him life is made up of lights and shadows and it is on this contrast that his stories are based, always on the border between parallel universes, one real, the other imaginary.

On the new series Netflix, Wednesday, centered on the figure of Wednesday Addams does not reveal too much, but admits that the latter is reminiscent of one of its most iconic characters: Lidya from Beetlejuice played by a very young woman at the time Winona Ryder.

Burton also has the merit of being the forerunner of the so-called cinecomic: in 1989, his Batman is box office blockbuster and the following year shoots the sequel (Batman – The Return), giving way to a cinematic trend, now more than ever in vogue.

It surprises me and I am glad that today there is this boom of superheroes in the cinema. Even though the most incredible stories are often true, there is no need to invent them.

In this regard, Burton is enthusiastic about the latter Joker (role entrusted by Burton to the masterful Jack Nicholson), conceived by Todd Phillips and performed by Joaquin Phoenix

Regarding the rumor about a sequel to the most representative film of his art, that is Edward scissor hands, he jokes:

It already exists, it’s a porn and that’s it. (laughs)

On possible new stop-motion projects, an animation technique he loves very much (Nightmare Before Christmas, Corpse Bride, Vincent, Frankenweenie) declares:

Stop-motion is a wonderful art form that requires a lot of team and effort. It will always have a special place in my heart, so yes, I will definitely go back to making films with this technique.

Remembering his last job, Dumbo, a not too veiled “jab” arrives at the studios Disney, with whom the filmmaker, from the themes of Nightmare Before Christmas, has always had a conflicting relationship.

Working with Disney, I felt caged like Dumbo

On Johnny Depp, his fetish actor, recently overwhelmed by the boycott by the Disney and of Warner, after the troubled personal events and the accusations of the ex-wife Amber Heard, He says:

If there is an opportunity, I will be happy to work again with Johnny, an extraordinary actor and great friend

He remains vague and reserved on the controversies, but expresses his opinion concisely and clearly:

Hollywood is a complicated place

Tim Burton: Two awards to honor his outstanding career

On the red carpet, Tim Burton unexpectedly arrives in the guise of a caring dad, accompanied by his children Nelly and Billy Ray (born from the long relationship with the ex-partner Helena Bonham Carter) and their tender little dog, an animal which, among other things, recurs regularly in Burtonian films.

During the meeting with the public, the director of the Festival, Antonio Monda, offers an exciting roundup of images taken from the films of the Californian director.

Tim Burton remembers the musical with pleasure Sweeney Todd, the film he enjoyed the most on set, and he remembers working with with pleasure Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter, his favorite actors for most of his career.

Speaking more generally of his art and an exhibition of his illustrations, shorts and props that saw him protagonist at the MoMa from New York with a huge turnout of public, he does not hide his intention to bring his works still around the world (we sincerely hope that this will happen soon in Italy too).

Burton, in addition to the Lifetime Achievement Award and two warm standing ovations from the audience in the hall, he received the Prize “Lazio Land of Cinema” for his incomparable creativity, delivered by the President of the Region Nicola Zingaretti and from Antonio Monda: an original wooden statue in the shape of a human brain.

Tim, just like Edward Bloom, character of his masterpiece Big Fish, lives in his stories, in that border space between the real and the imaginary where there is always him, a special man, brilliant inventor and generous dispenser of dreams, magic and pure wonder.