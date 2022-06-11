Tim Burton, to Batman producers: “You guys complained it was weird, and now you’re putting nipples on the uniform? Go fuck yourself!”

ANDn 1992, after directing the films ‘The Batman’ and ‘Batman Returns’, Tim Burton was removed from the projectbecause he claims that Warner Bros. considered his vision of the superhero to be dark, which now, after seeing what they’ve done to the character, is an incongruous reason.

Burton rules out being a dark director

“It’s fun to watch this now, because I have all these ‘it’s too dark’ memories, so which makes me laugh a little” he recalled in an interview with Empire magazine.

In addition, the award-winning director pointed out that the studies then took an inexplicable direction, since Joel Schumacher he even allowed nipples to be added to the superhero costume.

“They went the other way. That’s what’s funny. But then I was like, ‘Okay, wait a second. You complain about me being too weird and then put nipples on the costume? Go fuck yourself!’ !. Seriously. So yeah, I think that’s why I didn’t finish,” he added.

According to Burton, his directing style goes hand in hand with his vision of the world that surrounds him and far from being dark, it is balanced with reality.

“I’m not just excessively dark. That represents me in the sense that… that’s how I see things. It’s not meant to be pure darkness. There’s a mix. I have a lot of affection for [‘Batman Returns’] because of the strange experiment that it was,” he said.

The controversial batman costume it was proposed by Schumacher and sculptor José Fernández, who claimed that the nipples worked much better in “Batman Forever” because they were less pronounced in the costume.

“For me it wasn’t a fetish, it was more inspired by Roman armor, like the centurions. And, in the comics, the characters were always spray-painted naked, it was about the anatomy. I had no idea what would end up happening.” all this fuss,” he concluded.