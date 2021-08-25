Tim Burton turns 63: 10 curiosities about the director of Batman

From his beginnings as a Disney designer to commercial success with his gothic and grotesque vision of cinema. Here’s how an outcast kid from the Los Angeles suburbs turned into a filmmaker that the majors like

On August 25, 1958, in a suburb of Los Angeles that would be completely insignificant were it not the “Media Capital of the World”, Tim Burton was born. The director who helped build the dark-gothic imagery of at least a couple of generations of young people who grew up between the 80s and 90s turns 63. Author of masterpieces such as Edward scissor hands And Nightmare Before Christmas, demiurge of the film Batman, author of small personal gems such as Ed Wood And Mars Attacks, Burton was able to ride the wave of his taste for the grotesque by reaching the top of the film industry. A more unique than rare case of an out-of-the-box author who is incorporated into these schemes, has had a prolific and at times controversial artistic production. Here are 10 facts about him that can help you understand his genius.

An unbearably normal childhood



Timothy Walter Burton was born and raised in Burbank between the 1950s and 1960s. And that Los Angeles suburb so quietly bourgeois soon becomes a prison for him, who from a young age develops the conviction of being a freak, an outcast of society. All those terraced houses, those neat gardens, those smiling faces of those who go out in the morning to go to work and come home in the evening are simply unsustainable for him, who seeks refuge in the only thing that gives it to him: the cinema. Also because in Burbank the cinema is at home with the offices of the Hollywood majors.

SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL



Little Tim loves cinema but even in this area his tastes soon prove anything but conventional. He devours Hammer's B-grade horror films and develops a nature sympathy for monsters, from Dracula to Frankenstein, with whom he feels he has deep elective affinities. Marginalized like him, rejected by society, rebels, bearers of an anti-conventional beauty and emotionality, monsters are the best side of the world where hell is "normal" everyday life. These are elements and considerations that Burton will carry with him in his film production, even going so far as to completely overturn the traditional semantic planes between life and death in works such as Beetlejuice, Nightmare Before Christmas, The Corpse Bride.

THE MEETING WITH THE STOP MOTION



Among the most beloved films of little Tim, a special place is occupied by The Argonauts, a mythological film directed in 1963 by Don Chaffey. Burton does not miss a passage on television and it is thanks to this that he begins to love the technique of stop motion animation (or step one). In stop motion will be his first short film, Vincent, as well as the two animated feature films he will make, Nightmare Before Christmas And The Corpse Bride. Despite the advances in technology, Burton has always maintained its romanticism for a rather artisanal animation technique and with a decidedly long processing time.

THE FETISH ACTOR

Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Lisa Marie, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Eva Green, Danny DeVito. They all have in common that they have acted several times directed by Tim Burton (from eight films by Depp to three by Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Eva Green), a couple of them (Lisa Marie and Helena Bonham Carter) have even ended up marrying him. . There is no doubt that Burton likes to surround himself on the set of actors with whom the boundary of the professional relationship is crossed by virtue of feelings of friendship and love. And it is likely that the imprinting, in this sense, was given to him once again during the period of childhood, when he watched in raptures the Hammer films starring Vincent Price, his first fetish, inspiration and narrator of his first short. Vincent, real-life actor in Edward scissor hands. Without Price, there probably would have been no Burton.

THE BEGINNINGS AS A DRAWER AT DISNEY



For a child who mistakes nightmares for dreams, there is nothing worse than starting work as a cartoonist at Disney. Burton's career begins like this, drawing adorable sweet-eyed foxes for Red and Toby enemies. A prison for young Tim: "I worked with a great animator, Glenn Kean. He was nice and good to me, he is a very good animator and he helped me. But in a way it also tortured me because I was forced to draw all those cute fox scenes and I couldn't, I couldn't even mimic the Disney style. It was like the torture of the Chinese drop ". Burton has also maintained a rather conflicted relationship with Disney in the years to come, while returning to work there, "they want you to be an artist but at the same time that you are a zombie factory worker with no personality", yet it was just the job played in Disney (and remained submerged for a long time) to launch it in his career as a film author.

A SOMEWHAT PARTICULAR BEGINNING



Tim Burton's first feature film has very little of Tim Burton. After the much appreciated short Vincent and the mythological 30-minute medium-length film Frankenweenie (Released only belatedly by Disney because it was considered too dark but already in those years it became a kind of mysterious cult object among insiders), Burton is called by Warner to direct the first film of a well-known TV personality, Pee-wee Herman. Pee-wee's Big Adventure is a surreal, grotesque, at times demented film, which tells the story of a bizarre adult man who behaves like a child and talks to his toys, forced to travel around the United States in an attempt to recover the beloved red bicycle they gave him stolen. It is obviously a film more focused on the protagonist than on the authorial needs of the director, who in any case manages to spread some of the elements that will be more explicit in his later works throughout the 91 minutes of the film. The film is a moderate commercial success but is scrapped by critics, who call it "one of the worst comedies of the year".

When it comes out Pee-wee Burton is 27 years old and finds himself walking the thread that separates personal success from immediate fall from grace for a while. The turning point came a few years later, when he was presented with the subject for a new film, this time much closer to his taste. Beetlejuice is the story of how a newly dead couple does not want to leave the house in which they lived and tries in every way to get rid of the new breathing tenants, finding themselves having to quickly learn the tricks of the ghost trade and relying on a sort of semiciarlatan bioexorcist, Betelgeuse. For the first time it is evident how Burton decides to take the side of the freaks, the non-living, the monsters and the ghosts, while the living appear portrayed as mean and arid characters, with the exception of Lydia, the young daughter of the new couple. tenants of the house with gothic tendencies and a considerable fascination with death. The flim is a commercial and critical success and opens the doors to his first real blockbusters: Batman And Batman – The Return.

THE MASTERPIECE WITHOUT SIGNATURE

If there is a film, just one, that we had to take to represent the Burtonian cinematic universe, it would probably be the only one that wasn't directed by him. Nightmare Before Christmas it is a project that Burton began working on during his Disney era and which is why he struggled to emerge. "I was trying to figure out if it was them, and in fact it was them, like anything. There is this thing that you sign when you work there that states that everything you think while you are their employee is the property of the thought police. " However, the agreement for the production of the film comes after the commercial successes of Beetlejuice And Batman. Burton returns to work on the project, entrusts the soundtrack to Danny Elfman (alongside him from Pee-wee's Big Adventure) but he must give up the direction because in the two years necessary for the realization of the feature film in stop motion he is engaged with Batman – The Return. The film is therefore directed by Henry Selick, master of step one technique and colleague of Burton in Disney. However, to dispel any doubt about who the author of the film is, Burton's name is added to the title, which becomes Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.

AN AUTOBIOGRAPHIC TRACT



In all of Tim Burton's most inspired and successful films, it is possible to recognize something of his life and his way of thinking. If both Vincent and Victor from The Corpse Bride they seem to resemble him, Edward Scissorhands, with his messy black mop and very pale complexion, is practically a carbon copy of it. Even the village where Edward lives, integrating and then becoming its scapegoat, has so much of the Burbank in which the director grew up. "It's not that I started thinking: 'Now I'm drawing someone who looks like me' – he explained, recounting the genesis of Vincent, the short film about an outcast child and his fascination for Vincent Price (remember something?) – however the feelings on which it is based are the same as I had ". And the speech applies a little to all his films and all his heroes so unconventional.

THE STORIES? OVERVALUED

A visual orgy, so the criticism demolished Pee-wee's Big Adventure in 1985. The fact is that a visual orgy is roughly what cinema should be in Burton's very personal vision. And it is this very fervent imagination that has allowed him to leave a huge legacy to the Seventh Art (think, for example, of his Gotham City, a yardstick for any other director who has measured himself with the myth of Batman on the big screen). Sets, costumes, hairstyles, contrasts, colors and characters: these are the fundamental elements of Burtonian or Burtonesque cinema (a rather apt term coined by some critics from a union between the surname of the Burbank director and the adjective grotesque). The stories? Secondary, at least in their linearity (not in ideas). "In my films the storytelling is certainly the worst thing there is – he admitted – And that doesn't change. I don't understand why people care so much about it. There are some films that I love and that have a strong story. But not all of them are like that. Has Fellini ever had strong stories? ".