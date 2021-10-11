Tim Burton’s “Batman”: Fans Don’t Want Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson’s Record Pay. The 15 secrets

On 11 March 1990, Tim Burton’s “Batman” was elected “best film” at the 16th edition of the “People’s Choice Awards”, a popular suffrage review that elects the best films and characters of the television and film season. This is the first bat-man film produced by Warner Bros: the famous DC Comics superhero played by Michael Keaton who in a ghostly Gotham City must face the psychopath Joker (Jack Nicholson) who wants to take over the city after taking hostage. photographer Vicki Vale (Kim Basinger) partner of billionaire Bruce Wayne, Batman’s alter ego. The superhero discovers that behind the Joker mask hides the man who killed his parents when Bruce was still a child. “Batman” the first contemporary colossal to revive superheroes in the cinema. Visionary, gothic and funny, the film humanizes the protagonist who does not hide his limits and above all often overshadowed by the eccentricity of the rival Joker, played by a Jack Nicholson in great shape. The film gets rave reviews and the Academy Award for Best Production Design. At the box office the extraordinary success: cost 40 million dollars, the film earns 411 and the beginning of a famous saga (it will be followed by three sequels). Thirty years after winning the “People’s Choice Awards”, here are 15 things you may not know.