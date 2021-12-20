TIM, CEO Gubitosi leaves the scene. The analysis of the KKR fund proposal is underway

TIM, the center of interest of the US fund KKR, said goodbye in the past few hours to theCEO Luigi Gubitosi, who resigned from office with immediate effect. Gubitosi no longer had the confidence of the first shareholder Vivendi and his departure from the scene is functional to a faster analysis of the US fund’s offer, almost 40 billion, of which about 10 related to the purchase offer and 30 related to subsequent grid development investments over the next 10-15 years.

The two parties reached an agreement that provides for the reciprocal waiver of any claim in relation to the employment relationship, and Gubitosi also refrained from any claim against TIM in relation to the management relationship. The agreement provides the recognition to Luigi Gubitosi of an amount of approximately 6.9 million euros to be paid by January 3, 2022.

The CEO leaves the scene, practically accompanied to the door afterwards the third “profit warning” on the annual accounts andagreement with DAZN on the rights from Serie A that it is not giving the desired results (so much so that a request for renegotiation of the agreement could be made, with possible legal consequences). TIM is also performing below expectations on fixed telephony, due to increasing competition such as that of Open Fiber.

Gubitosi is the fourth manager to leave the position of CEO of the group in just over 5 and a half years after Marco Patuano, Flavio Cattaneo and Amos Genish, for a total impact on the coffers of over 40 million euros in terms of bonuses. Gubitosi’s farewell paves the way for the new general manager Pietro Labriola, CEO of Tim Brasil, for entry into the Board and appointment as CEO.

The board of directors of TIM also has approved the modus operandi of the committee created to analyze the indicative and non-binding interest proposal of KKR. “A detailed assessment of the Non-Binding Indicative Event and a comparative analysis of the same with respect to strategic alternatives and future prospects of the company are currently underway, aimed at deciding, among other things, whether to give access to the due diligence requested by KKR. Additionally, management is undertaking a review of the plan. This process is complex and will take time that is not quantifiable at the moment“, the Board of Directors announced.

