TIM close to takeover bid, KKR fund towards bid increase By Investing.com

© Reuters

By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Telecom Italia (MI 🙂 runs over + 15% in afternoon trading at € 0.5 per share, close to the price of the KKR fund of € 0.505. According to some traders, the market could consider the interest of the private equity firm credible especially after rumors about a potential increase in supply.

In the morning, rumors of a possible move by KKR towards the needs of Vivendi (PA :), majority shareholder in TIM with 24%, who had already defined the initial price (approximately 10.8 billion euros in total) as “not congruous” with respect to the real value of the company.

The compromise could lead the US fund to an offer of around 0.80 cents, although for several analysts the right price should be around 90 cents per share. Both prices, however, would still remain far from the price of 1.03 that the French partner paid to join the group, which could test the waters for other private equity firms interested in Telecom.

With the government that has formed a super committee with ministers Franco, Giorgetti and Colao given the delicacy of the dossier, HSBC Holdings (LON 🙂 has revised Buy’s recommendation on Tim as the interest of the KKR fund comes “after months of intense operational and strategic uncertainty”.

Before the rumors about the new offer, the British bank had explained that the path towards a formal offer “may not be certain or fast”, but the offer of 0.505 remains “articulated and credible and should trigger reactions from interested parties. and counterparts “.

