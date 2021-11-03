TIM closes the 3G network! Those who own a SIM of less than 128k will have to replace it: here’s how

TIM is progressively shutting down its 3G network to enhance 4G and especially 5G. Here then he has carried out an SMS campaign for a limited number of mobile network customers with SIM less than 128K that will need to replace their card to be able to continue to use the network to surf or just to talk. In this case, all TIM customers who will have to make this SIM change will be able to do it directly in the operator’s retail at a cost of 15 ?? which, however, will be fully refunded via residual credit within 24 hours of replacing the SIM.

TIM: here is the message for the replacement of the SIM

In this case then TIM is informing all the various users in possession of a SIM of less than 128k and that they will have to replace it with a new one. The message with which TIM is informing all these users is as follows:

Dear customer, from April 2022, TIM will start the gradual shutdown of the 3G mobile network, which will be replaced by 4G and 5G technologies. Since your SIM does not support the new technologies, in the absence of 3G network, you will not be able to use mobile network services.

We therefore invite you to go to a TIM store in time to replace the SIM. Your phone number will not change and the cost of 15E for the SIM change will be refunded automatically within 24 hours on your remaining credit.

Clearly turning off the 3G network will make it impossible for anyone in possession of a smartphone that supports the 3G network to the maximum, the impossibility of surfing the internet while they can still continue to call or even send SMS. If navigation is also needed, it will be necessary to replace the device compatible at least with 4G. In this case then to replace the SIM for less than 128k just bring your own to an authorized TIM shop and request the change that we remember will cost 15 ?? but which will be immediately refunded within 24 hours of replacement.

Moreover, also know that in this case TIM to apologize for the replacement of the SIM and therefore for having somehow bothered users in having to go to the store, will automatically activate a promotion for 1 month that will allow everyone to have unlimited calls to all national numbers at no additional cost. In this case, the promotion will be automatically deactivated at the end of the free offer month.