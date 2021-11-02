Tim, clouds about the future? Vivendi convenes an extraordinary board of directors

The reorganization strategy just announced by CEO Luigi Gubitosi, which also provides a update of the guidance on 2021, but also iThe fate of the single network project and the Cloud plan: are these the dossiers that will be on the table of the extraordinary Board of Directors that the French of Vivendi – aka the main shareholder of Tim with 23.75% – as well as some independent directors, they asked to call urgently. The appointment is scheduled for November 11th.

According to what is learned, the French want to see clearly also in consideration of the value of the Tim stock now at an all-time low around 30 cents or so. On the other hand, unlike what happens following the announcements of reorganizations (which typically rhymes with cost cuts), instead of gaining, the stock has lost on the stock market. It is not clear who decided to sell, but judging by the moves therehe confidence in the future becomes uncertain.

Is the unified network project still in progress?

The most important node is that of the project on the single Tlc network: the scenario has completely changed following the installation of the Draghi government which would seem to have closed the issue or at least frozen the roadmap that provided for an integration with the assets of Open Fiber. Despite Enel’s departure from Open Fiber (the Australian fund Macquaire took over 50% of the energy company) iFor now, the project has not undergone acceleration as hoped for. AND The dual role of CDP is not clear at this point – which owns 50% of Open Fiber and 9.81% of Tim. The Cassa has its feet in both shoes and it is clear that if the network asset integration project were not to be completed, a conflict of interest would be envisaged, at least on paper, not just considering that the two companies are competitors in the portion wholesale (in the specific case of Tim through the newco Fibercop). AND the suffering of the Tlc market in Italy – most of the operators have very bad accounts – certainly does not help: the fierce competition on mobile tariffs is gradually shifting to fiber as well, with the fourth operator Iliad ready to swap the cards again.

December 14, 2021 – 11:00 Telco for Italy: how to accelerate the transformation. The opportunities of PNRR and the Cloud Manufacturing / Production

The budget law and the tax question

The situation is also exacerbated by the new measures being examined by the Government: on the one hand, the draft budget law provides for a realignment of the value of the tax on intangible assets with extension of the amortization period to 50 years from the current 18. A measure that would have a significant fiscal impact. In fact, the tax benefit for which Tim had already requested the application would be eliminated. And according to initial estimates the Tim stock could lose between 4 and 4.5 cents in value only as a result of this measure. Tim would be forced to raise 2.3 billion in additional taxes to the 700 million already committed.

The only positive news of the last few hours the 1 billion euro “peace” achieved with Fastweb under the maxi lawsuit brought by the company led by Alberto Calcagno on alleged illegal conduct in the context of ultra-broadband infrastructure. TOccusa also moved by Vodafone.

The Competition decree and the obligations of access to the networks

Also on the plate are the new measures for access to broadband under discussion in the context of the Competition decree, including that which provides for stricter rules to guarantee competition by breaking down the “powers” ​​of telcos to limit access to their infrastructures to competitors. Measure voted to accelerate the Italy Plan to 1 Giga and therefore the use of public funds (about 4 billion) destined for the new networks under the NRP. According to the first rumors if an operator denies access to a competitor on its infrastructure to host network elements, the denounce must be justified in detail complete with plans, photographic material and other documentation to prove the impossibility of access.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED