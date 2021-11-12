Tim collapses on the stock market after nothing of the board of directors on the single network By Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Telecom Italia (MI 🙂 collapses on and sells 4% to 0.318 euros after the deadline of the extraordinary board requested by Vivendi (MI 🙂 and other shareholders.

According to what TIM itself communicated, the board defined “the path for the preparation and sharing of the 2022-2024 Strategic Plan to be approved by the board of directors next February”, but “no negotiations relating to the network or other strategic assets” are underway. .

The directors, it is specified, met to examine “the difficult market context and the challenges facing the company in terms of strategy, corporate performance and organization, also in view of the preparation of the 2022-2024 plan”.

After the disappointment of the quarterly accounts, the French partner had asked for an extraordinary meeting to discuss the corporate restructuring wanted by Ad Luigi Gubitosi himself.

The market, however, was also waiting for news on the secondary network company FiberCop, after rumors about a possible increase in the participation of the Kkr fund which had rekindled the discussions on the single network project with Open Fiber, orphan of Is in the (ME:).

The EU Antitrust in fact gave the go ahead on Thursday for the acquisition by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and the Australian fund Macquarie for Open Fiber, which had Enel as the second largest shareholder with a 50% stake. Through the agreement, which prompted rumors of a merger with the TIM network, Cdp increases Cdp’s stake by 10%, to 60%, while Macquarie will acquire the remaining 40%.