Tim: commercial relaunch, spin-off into Netco and ServiceCo in the Labriola -FOCUS plan

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – Rome, 18 Jan – Commercial relaunch, modernization and efficiency of Tim’s services, division of the group into NetCo and ServiceCo. According to what Radiocor learns, these are some lines of the plan presented by Pietro Labriola, Tim’s general manager, during the induction with the directors on the new plan. A meeting that lasted four hours, during which a 150-page report was illustrated. According to sources close to Tim, the climate was constructive and positive. In particular, according to what is learned from sources close to the dossier, there were words of appreciation on a solid level, during the meeting, also by the director Giovanni Gorno Tempini, president of the CDP, the second shareholder of Tim after the French media company Vivendi. Tim’s next appointments are scheduled for January 21st, when Labriola’s appointment as CEO is expected, on the 25th for the meeting with the unions and on the 26th for a new board appointment. The meeting of the board of directors for the final examination of the plan is scheduled for 2 March. Meanwhile, the US fund Kkr is awaiting a response from Tim on the request for due diligence after the expression of interest for 100% of the group. Yesterday some sources clarified that there is no deadline for the response to the American fund and that Tim’s advisors are working on the dossier.

Sim

(RADIOCOR) 18-01-22 19:54:42 (0660) INF 3 NNNN