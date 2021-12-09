Tim Cook has struck a secret $ 275 billion deal with the Chinese government to help Apple in the country

Tim Cook drew up and signed a five-year agreement with China worth over $ 275 billion in 2016, with the express purpose of facilitating Apple’s business and removing bureaucratic obstacles in the country.

This was revealed by an investigation by The Information newspaper, which came into possession of a large number of Apple’s confidential documents and interviewed people informed about the facts. In practice, Apple would help the Chinese government develop the country’s economy and technological capabilities, obtaining in exchange the withdrawal of the Chinese authorities’ hostilities towards services such as Apple Pay, iCloud and App Store.

Help in the development of technologies and talents, but also direct investments in Chinese start-ups

Specifically, the agreement would have included Apple’s commitment to help Chinese manufacturers develop more advanced production technologies, to support the training of young local talent in the field of programming and for the use of components from Chinese manufacturers. The agreement also provided for direct financing from Apple to Chinese companies.

And this would be precisely the case of the start-up Didi Chuxing, in which Apple invested more than a billion dollars in 2016.. According to the papers of the journalistic investigation, this investment would have had the aim of softening the Chinese authorities in view of the proposed agreement.

As for the timing, the agreement was to expire in May 2021 but there was an option that extended the terms, in the absence of objections from both sides, until May next year.

Satisfactory agreement for both parties. And Tim Cook proves to be more and more fundamental for Apple

The agreement would have been greeted with great joy by both Apple executives, worried about the bad reputation, and the consequent poor sales, in China, and by Chinese executives, worried that Apple was not contributing enough to the development of the local economy.

The investigation closes by highlighting the importance of Tim Cook for Apple: in fact, many of the important agreements closed by the Californian company are due to him. The Information predicts major difficulties in international negotiations for Apple when the CEO decides to step down from office.