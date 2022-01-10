Tim Cook, here’s how much Apple CEO earned in 2021

A few days ago, Apple filed with the SEC a statement that shows a series of data including the earnings of the various administrators of the Cupertino giant, including those of the CEO Tim Cook. Apple’s chief executive, who has now headed the company for over a decade, earns a base salary of around 3 million dollars a year. In 2021 for Cook he also received an equity award of 82 million dollars. Earlier this month, Apple was the world’s first company a reach and exceed the $ 3 trillion milestone of market capitalization.

Not all, the Apple CEO also received 12 million of dollars as compensation for the non-equity incentive plan it’s almost 1.4 million dollars under the heading “other fees”, for a total of 98.7 million dollars. The “other compensation” includes vacation allowance of $ 23,077, safety costs 630,630, and travel by personal plane in the amount of $ 712,488. Yes, because Tim Cook uses a private jet for air travel and this is an Apple safety requirement.

By doing a few simple operations, Tim Cook in 2021 would have received more than 8 million per month, or about $ 270,000 a day or $ 11,000 per hour. The base salary of 3 million remained unchanged over the years, but what made a difference the income owed by Apple’s 5 million shares that have been conferred on him.

In 2020 Cook’s income was “only” 14.8 million dollars, as he did not yet own the company shares. Despite that, Cook still very far from the wealth owned by the other CEOs / founders of giants such as Tesla (Elon Musk), Half (Mark Zuckerberg), Microsoft (Bill Gates) e Amazon (Jeff Bezos). Second Forbes, Apple’s CEO owns assets of 1.5 billion dollars, which places it at 2083 place of the ranking of the scroungers. Just to give the idea, Musk the richest man in the world and boasts a heritage of 263 billion dollars. Jeff Bezos the third, with assets of 188.4 billion.