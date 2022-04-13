Tim Cook opens the IAPP summit with his speech

Tim Cook has participated this afternoon in the summit of the IAPP, or International Association of Privacy Professionals. The CEO of Apple has been one of the main participants in the presentation event of this summit, as he has been seen in other events related to privacy in the past.

“There is no privacy without security”

You can see the participation of Tim Cook in minute 14 of this video:

It is the first time that we see Tim Cook appear in person at an event, something that he himself has highlighted after several years giving presentations through videoconferences. The CEO of Apple has inaugurated the IAPP with a speech that reflects well the legal battles that the company has had: has defended the App Store as the wall that should not fall if privacy is not to be sacrificed.

Tim has stressed that Apple is not against regulations and who believes in a world full of competitors. He has insisted that Apple does not want to become a monopoly or have draconian rules, but believes that its App Store protects the privacy and security of its users and that there is no need to take a step back in this regard. “There is no privacy without security,” she has stated. “Never has there been so much risk to the privacy of our data.”

In the speech he also dropped that a back door for government agencies it is also a mistake, because that allows any attacker to take advantage of it for their own intentions. And of course, it has flatly refused to accept the installation of applications outside the App Store on iOS and iPadOS. “If we are forced to allow it, the consequences will be profound”.

In short, a reminder of Apple’s positions before the courts and governments: the App Store as something necessary to defend privacy and security as an essential factor for it. We will see if that ends up being fulfilled as soon as the judicial procedures reach their sentences.