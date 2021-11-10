Tim Cook owns Bitcoin and Ethereum! No plans for Apple yet

Among the celebrities who claimed to have bought cryptocurrencies, a new one is added, Tim Cook. Being the Apple CEO many immediately saw a connection between cryptocurrencies and the Cupertino giant, but it is better to calm the easy enthusiasm: it will not be so.

“I think it’s reasonable to own them as part of a diversified portfolio, by the way, I’m not giving investment advice to anyone. They’ve been of interest to me for a while, I’ve been doing research and so on. I think it is interesting“said Apple’s chief executive.

The interview was given to New York Times, where Tim Cook took part in a discussion of about half an hour with reporter Andrew Ross Sorkin. For crypto enthusiasts and supporters, however, there is no good news on the Apple front. Indeed, Tim Cook specified that the company has no plans no investment in cryptocurrency or the ability to have Apple products purchased through digital assets.

Apple’s chief executive claimed to have bought cryptocurrencies, but which ones in particular? In Cook’s digital wallet they are present Bitcoin and Ethereum, that is the two most important and capitalized cryptocurrencies.

The interest in the sector by Tim Cook is now in the public domain, and certainly also the company under the head is carefully observing the world of crypto, albeit with no plans for the immediate future.

