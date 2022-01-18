TIM corrects the remodeling warning SMS: some inaccuracies corrected – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

Customers TIM involved by remodeling tariffs, which will come into force from 28 February 2022 on some network offers mobile, have received in these hours from the operator a correction message to correct some information contained in the SMS with which the contractual modification was announced.

As already told by MondoMobileWeb, after the first previews of last week, yesterday, January 17 2022, TIM has made official a new remodeling which will involve a limited number of rechargeable mobile offers no longer on sale.

In this case the operator expected an increase in the monthly cost of 2 euros (VAT included) from the first renewal starting from 28 February 2022, justifying the change for “Needs related to the evolution of network platforms”.

At the same time as the amendment, TIM also provided for a increase of the data traffic bundle, with 20 Giga more per month available since receipt of the message personalized information.

The first communication to the customers involved

To inform affected customers, as well as having published the news with all the details in the section “News and contractual changes” of its website, TIM has also planned a campaign through Dedicated IVR with the preparation of the free number 409164, Customer Service 119 e Personalized SMS sent from January 17, 2022.

And in fact, the customers involved have already received on the day of yesterday, January 17, 2022, the SMS announcing the new contractual modification. Here is a example of the message:

Contract modification: for needs related to the evolution of network platforms, from the first renewal starting from 28/2, your TIM Steel offer will cost 2 euros more per month. For you Free 20 Giga / month for 1 year which can be activated by 28/2 at 409164. By 27/2 you can withdraw from the contract or change operator, without penalties or deactivation costs, maintaining any installments or paying the installments in a single solution: fill in the ‘line termination’ and ‘right of withdrawal’ forms on tim.it or send them via PEC to recesso_linee_mobili@pec.telecomitalia.it or go to TIM stores. Info on on.tim.it/new or at 409164

This message, however, it contained some incorrect information, concerning in particular the mode of activation of the 20 Giga additional and on date by which to exercise the right of withdrawal.

The correction sent by TIM

For this reason, on the day of today, January 18, 2022, TIM was forced to send customers notified of the remodeling a Correction SMS, with which the operator, in addition to apologizing, explained what the incorrect information.

Below is the correction message sent in these hours to the TIM customers involved:

Dear Customer, we inform you that the contract modification SMS sent yesterday, January 17th, due to a system misalignment, contains some inaccuracies. In particular, the date by which you can exercise the right of withdrawal is March 31st and not February 27th, while the benefit of the additional 20 Giga is already available on your line and must not be activated. We apologize for this inconvenience and we confirm that all the information contained in the link on.tim.it/new, present in the previous SMS, is correct. However, you will soon receive the correct SMS.

Therefore, the incorrect information provided in the information message would be due, according to the operator, to a “System misalignment”.

However, it should be noted that although some information reported in yesterday’s message was wrong, going on the page of the TIM website dedicated to remodeling as of yesterday there was the correct information both on the additional 20 Giga free and on the withdrawal date.

Errors contained in the operator message

Specifically, in yesterday’s message the date of the February 27, 2022 as a term for exercising the right of withdrawal, while in reality, as already reported on the TIM website, the correct term is March 31, 2022.

In fact, the deadline communicated in the message did not respect the new legislation which entered into force on 24 December 2021, i.e. article 98-septies decies paragraph 5 of Legislative Decree 207/2021, i.e. the new European Code of Electronic Communications, which now provides at least 60 days from the communication to the customer in order to request the withdrawal or transfer to another operator without penalties or deactivation costs.

The other error concerned the additional 20 Giga, which according to yesterday’s message had to be the customer to request them manually by February 28, 2022.

In fact, as specified in TIM’s amendment, the additional 20 Giga have been activated automatically since yesterday on the mobile lines of the customers involved, without the need to make any request for activation. It is also recalled that customers with active TIM Unique will continue to benefit from a data traffic with unlimited Giga.

The new SMS that warns of TIM remodeling with the correct info

As announced in the correction message, TIM also sent a new informative SMS, this time with the correct information regarding the 20 Giga more and the deadline for withdrawal.

So here’s a example of the new SMS announcing the remodeling of TIM but with the correct text sent today, January 18, 2022:

Contract modification: for needs related to the evolution of network platforms, from the first renewal starting from 28/02 your TIM Steel offer will cost 2 euros more per month and will have 20 Giga / month more, already available on your line. By 31/03 you can withdraw from the contract or change operator, without penalties or deactivation costs, maintaining any installments or paying the installments in a single solution: fill in the “line termination” and “right of withdrawal” forms on tim.it or send them via PEC to recesso_linee_mobili@pec.telecomitalia.it or go to TIM stores. Info on on.tim.it/new or at 409164

Finally, please note that at the moment the exact list of tariff offers subject to this remodeling is not known but, as anticipated by MondoMobileWeb, according to information collected, some are involved offers winback and / or operator attack.

For example, they have been changed someone offers a € 7.99 with 50 Giga per month (remodeled to 9.99 euros with 70 Giga) and some a 9.99 euros with 50 Giga per month (remodeled to 11.99 euros with 70 Giga).

