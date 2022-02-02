TIM declares that “all 5G smartphones” are compatible with its network. 5G ON TryBuy – MondoMobileWeb.it is born | Telephony | Offers

In the last few hours TIM has removed from his site, in particular on the page dedicated to his 5G networkthe previous one list of compatible smartphonesstating that all smartphones equipped with this technology can surf the operator’s new mobile network. In the meantime, TIM offers some customers the qualification with the first month free with 5G ON TryBuythen at a discounted price.

Until last year, TIM was the only operator that did not indicate a list of smartphones officially compatible with its 5G network.

However, as already mentioned, from September 2021 a document with a list of some compatible smartphoneswhich also indicated the maximum speed achievable with each, which ranged from 1.4 Gbps for some devices to 2.2 Gbps for others.

In particular, the phrase was inserted on the page dedicated to TIM’s 5G “We remind you that TIM’s 5G service is being implemented and is available in some areas of the cities listed and on enabled devices listed in the following list“followed by the paragraph “Compatible smartphones” with the link to the PDF document that contained the list of officially supported devices.

For TIM, all 5G smartphones are compatible with its network

Instead, now TIM, despite having left the wording “Enabled devices referred to in the following list”, it no longer refers to compatible smartphones and has removed the document with the list of 5G devices indicated by the operator.

With this news now TIM declares that “All terminals with 5G technology are compatible on TIM’s 5G network”.

Therefore, according to what the operator writes on his website, to take advantage of TIM’s 5G network it will be enough for your smartphone to have a 5G modem, without distinction between brands and models.

Update February 2, 2022: TIM change the sentence again. Now it says: “All terminals with 5G technology present in the Italian market they are compatible on TIM’s 5G network“.

The officially covered cities remain unchanged

Despite this news regarding the devices, for the moment the cities covered remain unchanged from TIM’s fifth generation network.

Currentlyas reported on the TIM website, the operator’s 5G network, still in the implementation phase, is available in city from Milan, Rome, Turin, Naples, Florence, Bologna, Genoa, Brescia, Verona, Ferrara, Benevento And Ivrea.

Within the dedicated page TIM also specifies a list of tourist locations in 5Gwhich are currently: Cortina d’Ampezzo, Sanremo, Livigno, Selva di Val Gardena, Portovenere, Courmayeur and Portofino.

Finally, on the dedicated page there is also a list of other 5G locationswhich are currently the following: Crosio della Valle, Villadossola, Bonate Sopra, Busalla, Venaria Reale, Beinasco, Baranzate, Paderno d’Adda, San Martino Siccomario, San Vincenzo, Cascinette d’Ivrea, Gessate, Vedano al Lambro, Osio Sotto, Monza (first racetrack in Europe connected to the new fifth generation network).

It is emphasized that the cities and areas listed above are those currently indicated on the official TIM website. However, in some areas of some cities the TIM 5G network may already be active, even if not yet formalized. The indication of a city does not automatically imply that the entire municipal area is reached by 5G, so coverage is currently available it may only affect some specific areas.

To advertise its new mobile network, TIM has decided to use the term True 5G which, as already highlighted by the operator also in response to Asati, wants to underline a coverage equipped with speed and latency typical of fifth generation networks, unlike the so-called DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing) used by other operators.

According to what is reported on the page dedicated to the technical characteristics of the TIM’s 5G networkyou can reach surfing speed up to 2 Gbps in download and up to 150 Mbps in uploadif you are in the cities covered by the operator, with a compatible device and with enabling offer or option.

However, in the last tariff transparency documents of the offers that have already included 5G enablement, it is reported that the full speed reachable on the 5G network in upload is 300 Mbps.

The standard TIM offers with 5G

To take advantage of TIM’s 5G it is therefore necessary to subscribe an enabled mobile network offer to use the new network.

Currentlythe standard offers TIM marketed with 5G included I’m the new one TIM Magnifica Mobile and the offer for Under 25 customers TIM Premium Young.

For some customers 5G ON at personalized prices

THE former TIM customers which they have instead an offer without 5G approvalthey can subscribe for example the Promo 5G ON optionwhich allows you to surf the new mobile network a 5 euros per month with first month free if activated online.

However, please note that for some already selected customers are also available some customized versionsalso proposed to lower monthly prices.

It should be noted in particular that with the arrival of the month of February 2022 the new one has been made available 5G ON TryBuywhich allows you to get the first month free while it will then be renewed, unless deactivated, at discounted cost of 2.99 euros per month.

It is basically the 5G ON xTE M already available for some time but with the addition of the first free month to test the 5G activation with its tariff offer.

The other customized versions are 5G ON xTE at 5 euros per month, 5G ON xTE S for € 1.99 per month And 5G ON xTE M for 2.99 euros per month.

To take advantage of the 5G ON promos it is necessary to have credit on the SIM. In addition to the speed boost, these promos also allow you to get the network priority in case of crowded places and in high traffic conditions.

Thanks to Alessandro, Dino, Gabriele and Laura for the first reports

