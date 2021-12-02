Tim, differences between Giorgetti and Colao on the single network dossier

Today’s meeting with the Ministers of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti and of the Digital Transition Vittorio Colao ended with some dissatisfaction on the part of the trade unions.. “No clear government position emerged on the whole network and Tim affair “, comment the trade unions and according to CorCom, there would be profound divergence in particular on the single network dossier.

That Minister Colao does not agree on the structure of the AccessCo plan, which provides for the ownership of the network by Tim, is not a mystery. In recent days he also said that “the European Commission has always reiterated that vertically integrated operators (such as Tim, ed) are not seen as pro-competitive: obviously we will take them into account”. But in reality the EU Commission has never officially expressed itself in this direction.

Returning to today’s meeting with the trade unions, “we come out with a willingness to continue the discussion but otherwise no clear governmental position emerged on the entire network and Tim affair. In fact, there is no synthesis on which to compare. Meanwhile, time passes and there is a risk that some decisions will be made. We will continue our mobilization process to avoid irreparable mistakes ”, underline Fabrizio, Solari, general secretary of the Slc Cgil and Vito Vitale, general secretary of the Fistel Cisl. For his part Except Ugliarolo, general secretary of Uilcom confirms that “the meeting saw us not satisfied”. “We explained our concerns and our proposals on Tim and on the subject of the Net and reiterated our opposition to stew operations”.

Also according to CorCom, the unions have asked the two ministers for a greater presence of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti in Tim’s shareholding structure, that is, an increase in the share currently at the 10% threshold, to guarantee both investments in the new networks and employment stability.

“In all Western countries, the liberalization of the telecommunications market did not coincide with the industrial end of the former monopolists. We are talking about companies that have continued to have “incumbent” positions that are inevitable due to their history but which, thanks to prudent privatization processes and correct regulatory contexts, have continued to be “national champions”, capable of guiding internal and active internationally as actors in processes of acquisition and consolidation of foreign markets. Real “public companies” open to the market but with a significant presence of public “patient” capital which had the double advantage of stabilizing its governance and allowing the institutions of those countries to continue to have a say in a strategic infrastructure such as the telecommunications network (just look at what happened in France with Orange, formerly France Telecom, and in Germany with Deutche Telekom) “, reads the document of the three abbreviations (HERE THE FULL DOCUMENT)

Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti appears much more possible than a Tim and Open Fiber “convergence” even if the scope of action is not clear: “Possible synergies between Tim and Open Fiber can be evaluated”, He said today during the urgent briefing to the House that followed the meeting with the trade unions. Priority, Giorgetti said, is the “need to create a fiber optic network with widespread diffusion and protect strategic telecommunications assets. The government is following with extreme attention and has set up a committee with the task of evaluating the projects on the network”. Regarding the Kkr dossier, the minister pointed out that “if Kkr launches the takeover bid, a procedure is activated with the evaluation of the Golden Power discipline”, reiterating, however, that an expression of interest has been presented for now. It is a “dossier of extraordinary importance” which presents “the priority of employment protection, the protection of technology and the protection of the network. Furthermore, it is indisputable that within Tim there are assets of a strategic nature for which public control is essential ”.

Meanwhile, according to reports from the newspaper Repubblica yesterday there was a meeting in Milan between the top management of Vivendi and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti “To take stock of the future of a strategic company for Italy” and to discuss Kkr’s non-binding offer. The meeting would have been positive, “there is common ground and space for Vivendi and Cdp to work together to revive the fortunes of the group”, writes Repubblica, reporting what was reported from various financial sources.

The political world is also divided on what to do to tackle the Tim dossier. According to lto member of the 5 Star Movement Mirella Liuzzi “The concern we had right from the start is that it could be especially Tim’s workers and national data security that are paying the price, in terms of corporate stew. What position does the executive have on the network through Cassa Depositi e Prestiti? How do you intend to act? These are not trivial questions since the fate of society will depend on how they will respond to Parliament and citizens ”. For Sestino Giacomoni, of the Forza Italia presidency coordination “The super governing committee, which was recently appointed to face Tim’s fate, will not have a very short time and it is good that all the political forces that make up the current government majority are represented in it. At the moment this is not the case. It is good that Minister Giorgetti guarantees to involve everyone, not just the technicians. The question of Tim and the network is not just a technical problem, but a political one: it concerns the future of the country “.

For the deputy responsible for national Innovation of the Brothers of Italy, Federico Mollicone “Strategic infrastructures must be safeguarded from the ‘predation’ of hedge funds. The data of the Italians, the PA clouds and the networks must be national. The address of the national digital policy of both the Government and Parliament. Make a careful evaluation of the golden power rules to avoid speculative attacks on Tim. We cannot tolerate ‘stews’: the competitions for the cloud and the funds of the PNRR are at stake. Tim represents a strategic asset, both in the infrastructural and occupational fields, as well as in underwater cabling with Sparkle and cybersecurity with Telsy. Strategic infrastructures and digital sovereignty must be protected “. AND for the leader of the Pd group in the Transport Committee, Davide Gariglio, “It is undeniable that the continuous management changes recorded in recent years have given the company a precarious project and therefore greater managerial stability is needed. We are confident about the choices that the government will take on a possible sale to international funds, but we are strongly convinced, as a Democratic Party, that every future majority shareholder will have to ensure the relaunch of investments, the enhancement of human capital, the integrity of the company, the security of strategic infrastructures, consumer protection, the development of ultra-broadband also for the purposes of the Pnrr “.

The deputy of LeU Stefano Fassina he points out that “the status quo in the telecommunications sector before the non-binding expression of interest by the Kkr fund was not at all satisfactory. This is demonstrated by the Italian delay in the fiber optic network infrastructures, Tim’s quotations, the absurd competition between Open Fiber and Tim, owned by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti with a majority or in any case significant controlling interest. possible takeover bid by Kkr to evaluate if and how to intervene. The Government must move and define a national telecommunications strategy to create a publicly controlled company dedicated to the single network and to the data clouds of public administrations “.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED